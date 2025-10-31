What Makes a Haunted House Scary?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, as October rolls around, haunted houses claim their newest victims. From haunted asylums to abandoned prisons, the scare-factor is hard to beat! You may be asking yourself, what makes this experience so enticing for thrill seekers? Read more to find out!

Jump Scares

The classic jump scare is the tactic that many of these houses rely on. Although, being chased down a hallway is equally as frightening – the shocking nature of a sudden scream or chainsaw revving can really make adrenaline spike! Haunted houses utilize this to their advantage as unsuspecting visitors wander their halls.

Room Themes

In a typical haunted house, there are rooms that vary in theme. A witch’s hut, a mad scientist’s lair, or even an evil clown’s hideaway are all perfect examples of this. Each customized room has something to petrify anyone who walks through the door!

Atmosphere

Have you ever walked into a room and instantly got the chills? Well, something heavily emphasized in the haunting world is the unsettling feeling of being watched. Dimly lit rooms and fog machines help play into this as scare actors use the darkness to their advantage.

Scare Actors

Finally, the most important part of a good haunted house, the actors! These people morph into horrifying creatures of the night, werewolves, vampires, and headless zombies. Their characters come to life adding an unnerving layer to an already chilling experience.

This October everyone should give haunted houses a try! Although they may not be for you, it is surely an unforgettable and spine-chilling adventure you won’t soon forget. I hope that you enjoyed reading this article! Thank you for checking us out!