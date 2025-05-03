What are the top 5 things to get at Dunkin here on campus?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever wondered what the top 5 things to get at Dunkin are? Well, I have got you covered because this list is what I think are the top 5 things to get at Dunkin. I will be naming food and drinks in this list. This list is opinion based so here are the items I think are the best to get at Dunkin here on campus.

Strawberry Dragon Fruit Lemonade

If you haven’t tried this drink yet, then you are missing out. In my opinion this is the best drink to get at Dunkin. I believe that this drink is the best at Dunkin because it has strawberry, a hint of dragon fruit, and lemonade what more could you ask for. This drink tastes like summer in a cup and the color of this drink is so pretty.

2. Bacon Egg and Cheese on a Croissant

This famous breakfast item is a classic here at the Dunkin on Campus. This breakfast sandwich is the best food item at Dunkin. This item is the best just because it has bacon, egg, and cheese and they go well together in a sandwich form. If you haven’t tried this yet than I would be surprised because this is a classic order from our Dunkin on campus. Every time I go to the Dunkin on Campus, I hear that a bunch of people order this classic item every morning.

3. Loaded Hash Browns

If you haven’t Dunkin’s Loaded Hash Browns yet than you need to go, try them asap. They come in a little cup and have queso cheese, bacon, and then the hash browns themselves. This item makes the perfect side for any breakfast sandwich in the morning or for a snack in the afternoon. I personally love the loaded hash browns because it gives the hash browns more flavor.

4. Iced Carmel Craze

The Iced Caramel Craze ranks at 4th because yes, it is good, but I believe that there is better than this drink at Dunkin. This drink may not sound as great to some people, but it is so good, and I believe that it is underhyped. If you like Carmel in your Iced coffee than I believe that this is the drink for you. It might taste a bit strong, but it is worth it in the end because you get caramel in your coffee whipped cream and caramel drizzle on the whipped cream.

5. Grilled Cheese

The Grilled Chesse at Dunkin is good, but it is an item that I believe ranks at number 5. This sandwich is made with sourdough bread with white cheddar and American Chesse. This sandwich is more for lunch, but I don’t think many people go to Dunkin for lunch. But in my opinion this sandwich is good but there are items at Dunkin that are better.

Overall, that is my Dunkin review for the top 5 things to get here on campus. I hope you have enjoyed reading this article and liked my reviews of these items. The Dunkin here on Campus is great. I also hope by people reading this article they would be wanting to try some of these 5 items at Dunkin because all of these items are really good and worth every dollar.