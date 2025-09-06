“Weird Bug, Who Dis?”: A list of Common North American Insects and Critters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you live anywhere in the world, you’ve run into at least a bug or two. Maybe a REALLY weird bug, especially if you live in America. Have you ever been in or around your house and you come across a bug that you know you’ve seen before, but can’t remember what it is? Well then, this is the list for you!

Earwigs

Earwigs, also known as a pincher bug, are small, thin brown and black bugs with pincer-like appendages on each end of their bodies. They’re about the size of a penny, and like cool, humid and dark environments like basements and cellars. They are quite startling and disturbing to find in your home, but they often don’t cause harm to humans and animals. They typically eat smaller pests like fleas, which classifies them as a herbivore!

Weevils

These little fellows have long noses, and are seen as cute by many bug lovers. One of the most common kinds of weevil is the Grain Weevil. They are small like a grain of rice and are usually dark brown. They often live in dry, chilly environments, especially where food is stored. They can contaminate these foods and can be very annoying to deal with.

Carpenter Bees

Often confused for the large Bumble Bee, Carpenter Bees are known for looking shiny and being drawn to wood porducts. They often are annoying to exterminators as they are common in the household. The females are actually the only ones to have stingers!

Now, those were common insects. Here’s a quick list of common spiders found in one’s home!

Daddy Longlegs

Daddy Longlegs, also known as Cellar Spiders, are the creepy spiders with long, uninviting legs. They like to live in dark corners of rooms and closets. They don’t bite, and are quite beneficial to keep the insect count low in a household.

Funnel Web Spider

These spiders are known for the light-colored stripe across their back and their funnel web-shape that they produce. These can be found indoors and outdoors. They can be mistaken for Wolf Spiders, but are generally much smaller in comparison.

Black Widow Spider

Black widows are easily characterized by the red hourglass on the belly of their abdomens, and dark black coloration. They often make intricate webs and are known for their dangerous bites.

Brown Recluse

Though less common in North America, there have been some cases of Brown Recluses in homes. They are a massive spider that have a total of six eyes with a distinct back. This bite can kill you, but not all spiders are this deadly.