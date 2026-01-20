Upcoming Concert Tours You Won’t Want To Miss

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back! After the new year has hit, there have been a few announcements of upcoming tours and concerts that you won’t want to miss out on. Typically, I’m more focused on the pop side of music, which is what I will present to you today. Without any further waiting, here are some of the upcoming pop tours that you will want to try to check out this year!

Number 3: Ed Sheeran

Although Ed Sheeran hasn’t had many popular songs released in a few years, he has such amazing pop hits that you were featured in the 2010 decade. I’ve heard that he puts on a breathtaking show, and who knows maybe one of his songs that you’ve never heard of could become your new favorite. The arenas that his concerts will take place are also massive, so you’ll have a very high chance of scoring some tickets!

Number 2: Bruno Mars

I wasn’t expecting Bruno Mars to announce a tour this year, but many fans’ dreams came true. Bruno Mars may be making a comeback with his large arenas that he intends to play. Additionally, he has many bops that I’ve grown up listening to. His tickets seem to also be a bit pricey, but I know that you won’t be disappointed by his performance.

Number 1: Ariana Grande

These tickets are very expensive unfortunately, but I am a massive fan of Ariana Grande. She managed to start her career from being an actress, but truly soared in her musical career. I’ve always wanted to explore and venture by attending one of her concerts. Her stage presence seems to be incredible, and she has many popular songs that anyone can recognize!

I hope that after reading this article that you are excited for the upcoming tours. There are many that I didn’t list in this article. Please let us know if you would like more concert-related content! Thanks for reading!