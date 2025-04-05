The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Undertale by Toby Fox, released on September 15, 2015, is a game where you, the player, controls a human child who falls into an Underground that is inhabited by monsters. Most people who play the game absolutely love the game. From the great storytelling to the characters, it is hard to not love what the game is about and what it has become.

As stated before, Undertale is a game that is based on a human child falling into an Underground that is inhabited by monsters. The player controls the child and must find a way to escape the underground. The player has to complete different objectives and puzzle to proceed through the story. They can explore the different towns and caves, which the puzzles are located, in the underground. Although, there are five different routes the player can choose from. The routes are, the Pacifist Route, the True Pacifist Route, the Soulless True Pacifist Route, the Neutral Route, and the Genocide Route.

The Pacifist Route/True Pacifist, as you can tell by the name, is the route where you choose to mercy all the monsters in the Underground and befriend some of the characters by completing their side quests. You will also have to defeat two of the characters and then be led by one to a new area. This new area will help you to get the True Pacifist Route. You cannot reset the game; the Pacifist Route must be completed. Once you enter the area of the True Lab, the enemies become invincible. However, if you kill anyone during your playthrough, it will become the Soulless True Pacifist Route. Next, the Neutral Route is where you can choose to kill some of the monsters, while sparing others. Then, the Genocide Route, again you can tell by the name, is the route where instead of deciding to mercy all the monsters, you kill every monster that is in the Underground. I hope you choose wisely.

Overall, Undertale is a very complex game and will forever hold a special place in many people’s hearts across the world. It is a game that will forever hold a presence in the gaming community, and it is still here to stay.