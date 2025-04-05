The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever been to “America’s Rockin’ Roller Coast?” If you aren’t familiar with this phrase, you are missing out! One of the best places, in my opinion, to go to enjoy yourself from the months of May-October is Cedar Point. Cedar Point is in Sandusky, Ohio along Lake Erie with 18 roller coasters and many other attractions! With being a child that grew up spending her summer at Cedar Point, I know all these fan-favorite roller coasters like the back of my hand. Here are some of my favorite roller coasters from Cedar Point!

#1) Steel Vengeance

Located in FrontierTown or also known as the back of the amusement park, this rollercoaster stands tall in the back of the park. With having the western theme as a rollercoaster, this 205-foot rollercoaster has been a favorite for daredevils who come to the park. This coaster travels at a whopping 74 miles an hour, which will get your blood pumping (Cedar Point).

#2) Maverick

In my second place slot, this coaster is also located in the back of the park. This “short” rollercoaster is a great coaster for those who may love a rollercoaster thrill, but don’t appreciate heights as much! With having a 95-degree angle traveling at 70mph, this is one of my fan favorites! The fast-speed tunnel that you get launched through is also one of my favorite parts. This rollercoaster is worth the wait (Cedar Point).

#3) Millenium Force

Standing at 310-feet, this roller coaster is the coaster that everyone notices when pulling into the causeway on the left side of the park. As one of the busiest roller coasters in the park, it catches the hearts of all of those who come to the park. This is the roller coaster for you (Cedar Point).

#4) Valravn

This coaster named after a falcon mascot is one of the best coasters at Cedar Point. Standing near the front of the park, this ride is a must-not miss coaster. With the thrill of being stopped before swooshing down the large hill, you cannot miss this when you come ot the park! It is like no other I’ve experienced (Cedar Point).

If you are feeling a thrill this summer, you definitely should explore some of my favorite rollercoasters at Cedar Point. You won’t regret dedicating the time to such an adventure!