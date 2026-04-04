Top 50 Disney Channel Original Movies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back, everyone! Do you love any types of movies that are categorized as a fun, nostalgic Disney Channel Original Movie? They are also known as DCOMs. I will be ranking the top 50 DCOMS in this article. These will not include Disney Channel Premiere Films, Disney Original Movies, or Notable non-Disney Channel Original Movie films in the main list.

50. Under Wraps

49. Frenemies

48. Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off

47. Pixel Perfect

46. Minutemen

45. Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire

44. Let It Shine

43. Phantom of the Megaplex

42. Zombies 3

41. Twitches Too

40. Invisible Sister

39. Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas!

38. Zapped

37. Halloweentown High

36. Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama

37. Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

36. Brink!

35. The Proud Family Movie

34. Adventures in Babysitting

33. Cloud 9

32. Radio Rebel

31. The Cheetah Girls: One World

30. Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

29. Quints

28. Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

27. Zenon: The Zequel

26. The Thirteenth Year

25. The Color of Friendship

24. Geek Charming

23. Get a Clue

22. Cowbelles

21. The Even Stevens Movie

20. The Luck of the Irish

19. Read it and Weep

18. How to Build a Better Boy

17. Cadet Kelly

16. Tangled: Before Ever After

15. Smart House

14. Descendants 3

13. Teen Beach 2

12. Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

11. Jump In!

10. Halloweentown

9. Stuck in the Suburbs

8. The Cheetah Girls 2

7. Princess Protection Program

6. Descendants 2

5. The Cheetah Girls

4. High School Musical 2

3. Descendants

2. Camp Rock

1. High School Musical

Some Disney Channel Premiere Films can be well-known and popular as well, which include Susie Q and Wish Upon a Star. Disney Original Movies can range from many films from Prom Pact and Descendants: The Rise of Red. In my opinion, some Notable non-Disney Channel Original Movie films include Harriet the Spy: Blog Wars, 16 Wishes, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, High School Musical 3: Senior Year, Hannah Montana: The Movie, Ice Princess. Harriet the Spy: Blog Wars is a favorite of mine, and it perfectly captures 2010 vibes so it’s very nostalgic. 16 Wishes is a fan-favorite of many Gen Z and Millennial Disney Channel viewers from what I have personally heard. It is a fun, feel-good coming-of-age movie. The Lizzie McGuire Movie is an iconic movie for multiple generations and it’s nostalgic and fun. Moving on to our Honorable Mentions; here are those movies that are not to be forgotten.

1. Gotta Kick It Up!

2. A Ring of Endless Light

3. Rip Girls

4. Up, Up, and Away

5. Tiger Cruise

6. Go Figure

7. Johnny Tsunami

8. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

9. Genius

10. Motocrossed

11. Jett Jackson: The Movie

12. Jumping Ship

13. Horse Sense

14. The Ultimate Christmas Present

Beloved TV movies that are often mistaken for DCOM’s include Model Behavior and My Date with the President’s Daughter. These movies are well-loved by millennials and older Gen Z. Whatever your movie taste may be, you are sure to find a movie that you like in the Disney Channel canon. I appreciate you reading this article, and I hope that you enjoy this Disney Channel themed content!