Top 50 Disney Channel Original Movies

Welcome back, everyone! Do you love any types of movies that are categorized as a fun, nostalgic Disney Channel Original Movie? They are also known as DCOMs. I will be ranking the top 50 DCOMS in this article. These will not include Disney Channel Premiere Films, Disney Original Movies, or Notable non-Disney Channel Original Movie films in the main list.
50. Under Wraps
49. Frenemies
48. Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off
47. Pixel Perfect
46. Minutemen
45. Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire
44. Let It Shine
43. Phantom of the Megaplex
42. Zombies 3
41. Twitches Too
40. Invisible Sister
39. Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas!
38. Zapped
37. Halloweentown High
36. Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama
37. Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
36. Brink!
35. The Proud Family Movie
34. Adventures in Babysitting
33. Cloud 9
32. Radio Rebel
31. The Cheetah Girls: One World
30. Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
29. Quints
28. Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
27. Zenon: The Zequel
26. The Thirteenth Year
25. The Color of Friendship
24. Geek Charming
23. Get a Clue
22. Cowbelles
21. The Even Stevens Movie
20. The Luck of the Irish
19. Read it and Weep
18. How to Build a Better Boy
17. Cadet Kelly
16. Tangled: Before Ever After
15. Smart House
14. Descendants 3
13. Teen Beach 2
12. Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
11. Jump In!
10. Halloweentown
9. Stuck in the Suburbs
8. The Cheetah Girls 2
7. Princess Protection Program
6. Descendants 2
5. The Cheetah Girls
4. High School Musical 2
3. Descendants
2. Camp Rock
1. High School Musical
Some Disney Channel Premiere Films can be well-known and popular as well, which include Susie Q and Wish Upon a Star. Disney Original Movies can range from many films from Prom Pact and Descendants: The Rise of Red. In my opinion, some Notable non-Disney Channel Original Movie films include Harriet the Spy: Blog Wars, 16 Wishes, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, High School Musical 3: Senior Year, Hannah Montana: The Movie, Ice Princess. Harriet the Spy: Blog Wars is a favorite of mine, and it perfectly captures 2010 vibes so it’s very nostalgic. 16 Wishes is a fan-favorite of many Gen Z and Millennial Disney Channel viewers from what I have personally heard. It is a fun, feel-good coming-of-age movie. The Lizzie McGuire Movie is an iconic movie for multiple generations and it’s nostalgic and fun. Moving on to our Honorable Mentions; here are those movies that are not to be forgotten.
1. Gotta Kick It Up!
2. A Ring of Endless Light
3. Rip Girls
4. Up, Up, and Away
5. Tiger Cruise
6. Go Figure
7. Johnny Tsunami
8. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
9. Genius
10. Motocrossed
11. Jett Jackson: The Movie
12. Jumping Ship
13. Horse Sense
14. The Ultimate Christmas Present
Beloved TV movies that are often mistaken for DCOM’s include Model Behavior and My Date with the President’s Daughter. These movies are well-loved by millennials and older Gen Z. Whatever your movie taste may be, you are sure to find a movie that you like in the Disney Channel canon. I appreciate you reading this article, and I hope that you enjoy this Disney Channel themed content!