Top 5 DCOMs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back, guys! This week, I’m giving you a little bit of Disney. Now if you’re a 2000s baby, you definitely grew up on Disney Channel Original Movies, better known as DCOMs. There have been so many that have defined my childhood and given me core memories. These are really hard decisions and very debatable in my opinion, but here are my top 5:

Cheetah Girls 2

Now listen, I am a Cheetah girl, okay! The girl power, the confidence, the clothes, and the vocals, there’s no debating! I specifically picked the sequel, which I know is like, why not the original, but here me out. I think that the second movie elevated everything from the original. Now only did we open with “The Party’s Just Begun,” but we saw the ladies become international stars. They were no longer fighting for their stardom, but taking Barcelona by storm. The fashion was also on another level and then Gabriella almost left! I felt that in my soul when they sung “It’s Over.”

High School Musical

With it being the 20th anniversary and all (so crazy), this movie will always deserve to be in this line up. I mean, from Zac Efron’s lip-syncing to the amazingly fabulous Sharpay Evans, this movie was insanely good. It honestly had me thinking this was how high school was going to be (it indeed was not) and left me mesmerized. Now obviously my favorite was always Sharpay, but I feel like every character had a unique personality that shined and the soundtrack still hits to this day.

Princess Protection Program

In this movie, we saw our Barney girls unite again to plan a teenage daughter whose agent father welcomes a princess into their home under “princess” protection. This movie gave us a blossoming friendship, a mean girl arc, and the collision of two worlds. Also, I loved their dresses when they went to the dance. This is a movie I could watch over and over again.

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Here we are with a Brenda Song classic. She really was just “eating the girls up” back in her prime! This movie saw Wendy Wu prepare to step into her warrior calling and defeat an ancient enemy. I loved how this movie showed the strength and capabilities that lie within young girls. That was a good message to display to little girls that grew up watching this movie. I also liked how this movie showed diversity in both the characters and story arc.

Now this might be a hidden gem, but I love watching this movie. I especially love that it’s a Christmas themed one because, yes! Let’s not ignore the fact that the amazing Brenda Song is in this too. It’s also a bit relatable because if desperate enough, would you not try to cause a snow day from school too?

Now as I said, there is definitely room for debate with some of these, and these could definitely change depending on the day and how nostalgic I’m feeling (I mean I didn’t even get into the true classics like Smart House or The Thirteenth Year), but these are undeniably some of the best DCOMs in history. Thank you for reading! Stay tuned for more content!