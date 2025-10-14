Top 5 Books for the Fall Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking to pick up a new hobby, or already a book lover? If either of those descriptions sound like you, I would recommend reading this article! Since fall is coming around, what better way to spend a cozy day inside than reading a nice book! Fall is the perfect time to cross off your ‘tbr’ bookshelves or start something brand new! This article will give you a list of the best fall reads you need to pick up this coming fall season.

Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice

Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice, by Katie Cicatelli-Kuc, is about a young girl named Lucy who helps run her family’s coffee shop in a small town named Briar Glen. Cup o’ Jo’s, Lucy’s family’s coffee shop, is found in a rivalry between a neighboring coffee shop, Java Junction. This rival coffee shop sits across the street from her family-owned one. Lucy, later amid the conflict, is struck by the news of her crush, Jack, being the rival shop owner’s son! This book is said to be a Hallmark-style story that is sure to give you the cozy fall vibes!

The Harry Potter Series

The Harry Potter franchise, by J.K. Rowling, is a classic and gives off perfect autumn vibes! This is a seven-book series, which is the perfect amount for the duration of fall. The books follow the main character, Harry Potter, and his group of friends as they navigate Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Harry is an orphan who discovers he’s a wizard on his eleventh birthday. After moving to Hogwarts, Harry and his friends are swept into a world of mystery and magic! I would recommend reading this series if you’re looking for a classic series that will still give you the cozy autumn feeling.

The Twilight Series

Another fall classic is the Twilight saga, which is a four-book series written by Stephenie Meyer. Twilight follows a young girl named Bella while she moves to Forks, Washington. After the move, she eventually falls in love with a vampire named Edward Cullen. Their love story is anything but simple. Throughout their relationship, they are brought forth with danger from other vampires and werewolves. The ending of each book falls right into the second book, making it an easy read to follow along. Just like the Harry Potter series, Twilight has movies that match the books. I would recommend reading the books, then curling up in a warm blanket to watch the movies!

Falling Like Leaves

Falling like Leaves is another fall romance novel, written by Misty Wilson. This novel is about a young girl named Ellis who is forced to move to a new town her senior year. In the town of Bramble Falls, Connecticut Ellis is faced with the distraction of her old best friend Cooper Barnett. In this town, Ellis’ aunt runs a month-long tourist attraction, Falling Leaves Festival. Ellis is not thrilled about going to this festival, but to make matters worse, she keeps bumping into Cooper. The longer she is forced to stay in Bramble Falls, the more she begins to love her small town and the people in it! Many readers who have enjoyed this book say it is like a Gilmore Girls crossover! What is cozier and gives off more autumn vibes than Gilmore Girls?

The Cider Shop Rules

The Cider Shop Rules, by Julie Anne Lindsey, is in the genre of cozy mystery. This story takes place in Blossom Valley and follows the murder mystery of Mr. Potter. The Fall Festival, hosted by Jacob Potter, is a fun tourist attraction filled with hayrides, pig races, and pumpkin carving! Mr. Potter is found under a tarp in the back of Winnie’s pickup truck, which shocks the whole town. No one could understand why someone would do such a thing to Jacob Potter, but now all the eyes are on Winnie. It is now on Winnie to solve this case, but will she be able to do so with the killer keeping eyes on her as well?

I hope you enjoyed reading my list of book recommendations to pick up this fall! All of these books are personal favorites, but I believe you will enjoy them too!