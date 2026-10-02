Top 3 Favorite Fall Bath and Body Works Scents 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking for a new scent for fall? Well, then do I have an article for you! In this article, I will be ranking my top 3 favorite fall scents from Bath & Body Works. These items are either new scents or scents that have been a classic.

1. Pumpkin Pecan Waffles

The Pumpkin Pecan Waffles Scent is the perfect scent for fall. This scent has notes of maple syrup, waffles, and pumpkin spice. If this isn’t the perfect scent for fall, then I don’t know what is. This scent ranks at number one for me because it is a comfort scent that gets me into the fall spirit. If you haven’t smelled this scent before, then I highly recommend it because it will give you a fall vibe.

2. Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte

The Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte scent is another great fall scent at Bath and Body Works. This scent has notes of a pumpkin latte, marshmallow, sandalwood, and praline musk. This scent is amazing for anyone who loves marshmallow and pumpkin. This scent smells amazing because it smells exactly like a sweet pumpkin latte. This scent ranks 2nd because it smells amazing, but I don’t think it beats the pumpkin pecan waffles scent.

3. Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

The Pumpkin Snickerdoodle scent is my 3rd favorite fall scent at Bath and Body Works. But this scent, unfortunately, is only available as a candle, but it smells amazing. This scent has notes of sugar cookies, cinnamon, nutmeg, and sugar. This scent is everything fall in a candle, which will help to put you in the fall mood.

Overall, that was my top 3 favorite Bath & Body Works scents for fall. I hope that you have enjoyed reading this article and stayed tuned for more of my favorite fall items. I hope that this article has also influenced you to try out some of Bath and Body Works’ fall products because they smell amazing. Thanks for reading and go try out some of these products!