The Voice: Knockouts Week 2

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back guys! I know it’s been a while, but life has been a bit busy. The good news is the competition on The Voice is still going strong! This week wrapped up our knockouts round and saw a new element called the all-star showdown. To recap, here are my top 3 performances and my thoughts on the all-star showdown:

1. KJ

I really feel that KJ found a way to make the song more personable and connected to it more than he did in the rehearsal. I was a bit worried from the rehearsal package, but he pulled it together. I truly felt like I was at a concert listening to him. Every run that he hit sounded so fitting and effortless. I feel like he showed so much power in his voice yet had a lot of control. I would have to say this was my favorite knockout performance of the night.

2. Mikenley

Now I felt that Mikenley was going to tear this song up, but it was very unexpected. I liked how she put her own spin on it and made it her own. That takes skill and I appreciate it. I really liked the way she would drag out and emphasize some of the words differently than in the original too. I am curious to see where she will go next with her song selection.

3. Grace

Grace’s performance very much took me back to Dawson’s Creek, but she executed it well. It really fit her vibe and singing profile perfectly, so I loved that she was able to showcase herself more in this light.

All-Star Showdown

I honestly felt that all the returning finalists’ performances were amazing. There were so many to pick from that it showed me exactly why they were brought back. I really enjoyed Girl Named Tom and Jake Hoot’s performances the most. Now I will be completely honest, the song genre of Girl Named Tom’s performance is definitely not one I listen to. It is just not my vibe but if it is them singing this song, I could totally add this to the playlist. I really loved their voices and the way they fit so well together on this song. It felt so mystical the way they sang it. It made me feel like riding on a country road in the middle of fall on a windy day (extremely specific I know).

I have really been loving the country artists just as much as the R&B and pop ones this season. They just have been displaying such beautiful voices, and Jake’s proves why he is a past champion. I loved how smooth and full of emotion his voice was. His voice had just the slightest hint of rasp to it. It was not too much or overpowering. I really felt like his performance told a beautiful story, which is what music should be about.

Team Update

I sadly have lost some more of my team members, but I still have some heavy hitters! In the time since my last debriefing, Moses and Mike have both been eliminated. On the bright side, I still have Liv, Jared, Alexis, Syd, Kj, and Mikenley. We are already nearing the end of the competition so I would say this is a solid number of contestants to have still.

That’s all for now guys, but I hope to catch up with you all soon! Check out a new episode of the competition this Monday at 9 pm ET.