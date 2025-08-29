Tate McRae’s Rise To Fame

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you know the song “You Broke Me First?” McRae originally headlined this jaw-dropping song on YouTube during April 2020. She has been fortunate to be one of the few pop stars that managed to have their breakthrough during such a high-stress time in the world. Over the past five years, McRae has managed to expand her popularity where she originally performed in 500-seat venues to now selling out large sporting arenas. Speaking of selling out large venues, McRae has achieved to do just this on her current tour, the Miss Possessive Tour.

Following McRae’s major release of her album “So Close To What,” she has fans wrapped around her fingers with paying up to $1,000 for pit tickets to see her perform. Her crafty ways of increasing her popularity through social media has allowed her to become one of the most well-known faces on the TikTok FYP. Although Tate McRae doesn’t have the same large fan base as Taylor Swift, she looks to head in this direction if she continues to win fans over with her tear-jerking songs and strategic choreography.

Now, McRae doesn’t only have songs that emotionally entangle her fans, but she also can add a different perspective on what it is like to be in a relationship, good or bad. Many people relate to her ability to summarize what they are feeling during times of a toxic relationship where maybe they are being used to being able to embody what it means to be with someone who shows you what love is. Tate McRae has a song for everybody whether you are in a sad mood or in the mood to dance at a party with your friends. If you haven’t heard of Tate McRae, I recommend that you check her music out! She won’t disappoint.