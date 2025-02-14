Tate McRae Upcoming Song Collaboration with Kid Laroi

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Tate McRae has just teased her collab with her boyfriend, Kid Laroi. With both artists being streamed all over the music industry, this collab is going to be featured everywhere from Spotify to the radio. Currently, on my TikTok for-you page, TikTok after TikTok with the small 10 second clip of Tate McRae and Kid Laroi. Additionally, Tate McRae has been teasing other clips of her other songs that our on her upcoming “So Close to What” Album, but this clip has seemed to hit the internet in a different light.

Especially, with how our world has become wrapped up in celebrity relationship culture, it can be easy for artists such as McRae and Laroi to be able to streamline their reputations even further. I think that with McRae climbing the charts with “exes,” “it’s ok, i’m ok,” “greedy,” and more that she has caught on with how to build her popularity to the pop artist industry. From someone who has been following McRae during her start of music in her YouTube phase, she has come a long way to be able to swoop the internet with a tease of her new song or a popular dance break. With teasing this song, the couple will appeal to both sides of their fan bases, those who went from a friends-to-lovers status, and more. Laroi and McRae have learned what will work for them in terms of increasing their popularity, but for those who don’t know that they are a couple will especially be shocked.