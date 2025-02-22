Tate McRae and Her Rise to Fame Strategy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Tate McRae has taken over TikTok, Instagram, Spotify, and other social media platforms in her rise to fame. Although her fame started from her individually recorded videos on YouTube, she has transformed herself into a rising, female pop star. Even though, her most listened to song was “greedy” from her “Think Later” album two years ago, she has built popularity through the teases at her new album. Other popular songs from Tate McRae include: “you broke me first,” “exes,” and “10:35.” She has never stopped working to be able to build a reputation for herself.

From her sensible marketing that she had fans questioning about an upcoming tour, McRae had an image of herself on arenas around the United States with a date marked 11.14, which was when she announced her tour. With her clever marketing skills and ways to keep her fans attentive, she has managed to keep new followers coming in. Her new tour features her “So Close To What” Album, which will be dropping this Friday, February 21st. McRae has 15 songs tied to this new album release, but thus far, she has released “it’s ok, I’m ok,” “Sports car,” and “2 hands.”

Not only am I looking forward to what else she has in store for the album, but I know that her fans are too. She also has some featured singers on the album, which are Kid Laroi and Flo Milli. She has looked at all sides of the spectrum to be able to gain her popularity. I think that she has finally found what has made more and more people know her name. Although McRae hasn’t been nominated for a Grammy, could this be her year to finally get the recognition that she so rightfully deserves?