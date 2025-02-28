Strawberry Pancake Recipe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Have you been searching for your next “girls night” recipe? I think that these pancakes are great for watching the following movies: Barbie, Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, Grease, or more. These pancakes are perfect to get yourself in the “sweet treat” sort of mood. You will need the following recipe to be able to make this delicious breakfast treat or dessert:

-2 eggs

-2 cups of milk

-1 ¼ cup of flour

-1 tbsp of sugar

-2 tsp of baking powder

-1/2 tsp of salt

-2 tbsp of vegetable oil

Steps:

Grab all of the above listed ingredients and lay them out on a table or counter. Grab two mixed bowls where both can be relatively medium-sized. In one of the bowls, mix together all of the dry ingredients, which consist of the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. In the other bowl, mix together the eggs, milk, and vegetable oil. Once both mixtures are mixed thoroughly separately, slowly pour the wet mixture into the dry mixture. After all of the dry ingredients have been mixed thoroughly with the wet ingredients, you now have the batter for the pancakes! Now, grab a frying pan and either spray butter spray or place a little block of butter into the pan to ensure that the pancakes don’t stick. Depending on the size of the pan, pour the amount of batter for the proper amount of pancakes that are reasonable to cook at a single time ensuring both sides are light brown. Once pancakes are done, then you cut up strawberry slices onto the top as well as sprinkle powdered sugar on top. Syrup is a great option to add as well!