St. Patrick’s Day Sweets

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hello, everyone! Since March has finally come upon us, I thought it would be the perfect time to try to promote St. Patrick’s Day content! I really have been starting to become more of a “sweets girl” as of recently, and I have been thinking of some snacks that would be a great fit for St. Patrick’s Day. I know that it may not be as easy to come up with snack ideas for this holiday, but I wanted to share some ideas that I have heard about that may be worth trying out! These may be all on the “sweeter” side, but they still may catch your eye!

Number 3: Mint Chocolate Chip Brownies

If you are a fan of mint chocolate chip ice cream, this may be the right snack for you! My favorite thing about these brownies is that it can offer that green color depending on how you decorate them, which can correlate to the “green-themed” holiday. There are many different ways that you can make these brownies whether it is with mint chocolate frosting or mint chocolate chips spread out throughout the brownies. These are very customizable, which may be a great fit for you!

Number 2: Lucky Charms Rice Krispy Treats

I have never personally had this “leprechaun-themed” snack before, but it is something that is high on my priority list to try. This snack is very similar to the original Rice Krispy Treat, but it is made with Lucky Charms instead of the original cereal that it is made with. Some individuals will top these treats with cream cheese frosting or with crushed Lucky Charm pieces on top. I definitely will be trying these soon!

Number 1: Shamrock Shake from McDonald’s

I have absolutely loved this dessert since I was a young girl when I was first exposed to these! This shake has a bursting mint flavor that takes over the whole shake! The shake is a minty green color and is often topped with whipped cream, which is the perfect aesthetic for St. Patrick’s Day! I absolutely love it, and I bet other people will too!

Alex Frank / Spoon

I hope that one of these sweet treats has caught your eye and that you may be able to enjoy it. Some of these desserts are great for when you are out with your friends or if you have a St. Patrick’s Day themed party. Please let me know if you like these snacks or if you would like similar content! Thank you for reading!