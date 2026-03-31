Springtime Snacks and Treats

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back, everyone! Spring is finally upon us, and it is the time of the year to delve into some creative snacks and treats that will allow you to delve into what spring offers! I absolutely love trying different recipes and pursuing fun ideas to really appreciate each season of the year. Spring truly does offer many outlets for this, and I would love to share some snack recommendations that I have for those who are interested and love this bright season. Without further ado, here are some snacks that I plan to make and that I have invested time in previously!

Snack #1: Charcuterie Boards

I absolutely love to create and customize my own favorites on a charcuterie board. Now, I know that this is a controversial take because you may not always picture this as a “spring” snack, but I think it really offers some fresh and satisfying options. I love being able to select various fruits that may taste the best during the springtime due to their typical growing periods. This snack is a great option to be able to cater to many individuals, and offer a light appetizer or snack. Charcuterie boards can be a bit pricey. But if this isn’t a restriction for you, then by all means, dive in!

Snack #2: Fruit Bowls

This is a fresh and healthy take on a spring-time snack, especially in my own personal view. Fruit bowls scream bright colors and sunshine, which may allow you to transform your mood into the positivity of spring. Fruit bowls are customizable and can cater to your own fruit needs and preferences, which is why they are a great fit for many individuals. For example, you can combine blueberries, strawberries, bananas, peaches, and more to create a fresh snack for yourself and your friends. If you can’t tell, I love some fresh fruit!

Snack #3: “Bunny” Trail Mix

Although, I have never personally made this treat, it sounds like a treat that would be perfect for my friends and I. “Bunny” Trail Mix offers a personalized take on the spring season, which I absolutely love. This snack can be changed for each season or holiday that occurs too due to its flexible ingredients and components. Some potential ingredients to add into your own trail mix treat include: popcorn, cheddar crackers, pretzels, raisins, spring M&M’s, and more. I will definitely be trying this snack and recipe out here in the near future.

I hope that you all enjoyed my sharing of some snacks that may be great for the beginning of this spring season. Of course, food allergies and preferences can play a large part, but there are snacks that can fit for everyone. Please let us know if you would like to see more of our food-themed articles. We hope that you enjoyed! Thank you for reading!