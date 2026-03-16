Spring Cleaning: The Best Home Reset Tips

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is right around the corner, which means it is time to start our spring cleaning. Does cleaning things around the house, or even in your room, stress you out? Then this article is perfect for you because today I will be giving you tips and tricks on how to make your spring cleaning easier! Keep reading if you’re ready to start planning!

Make a checklist

Making a checklist can make cleaning so much easier and stress-free on your end. If you have tasks set out visually, it will make it easier to remember what you have and have not done. Apart from memory, creating a checklist will help you stay organized and on top of your tasks. When I make these, it helps me feel more accomplished each time I mark off a completed task! This should be your first step in order to see what supplies are needed and what needs done overall.

Declutter everything

In order to gear away from feeling overwhelmed, you should declutter items in each room before you begin to deep clean. When doing this, you will be able to see surfaces easier while having easier access to reach crevices and spaces in need of attention. You can also achieve this by tending to beddings and other materials that need a good deep cleaning. Decluttering will also make this process faster and smoother, since you are cleaning up the clutter without realizing!

Top to Bottom

I would suggest cleaning from top to bottom in order to take dust into consideration. You should dust fans, shelves, and light fixtures first so that way the dust falls onto the “dirtier” surface. This will allow you to only have to clean the bottom surfaces once rather than twice due to the dust collection. Then when all surfaces are cleaned, vacuum the floors to assure all debris is cleared from your home!

Take breaks

Finally, my last piece of advice is to take a good amount of breaks throughout your tasks. Many suggest taking a 10 minute break after cleaning for 30 minutes. This will help save you from burnout or exhaustion. If you’re taking the proper amount of breaks, you will keep your momentum and motivation that way you can assure you will complete your spring cleaning!

I hope these spring cleaning tips helped you feel less stressed when you start to begin your journey. Spring cleaning does not have to be a chore, instead it can be a fun time to destress and feel relieved by the results! To spice things up, and make things more fun, you can turn on your favorite songs and sing along! Now grab your dusters and let the fresh vibes in, your future self will thank you!