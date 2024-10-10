This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Do you want to see a play that is about exploration, comedic, and heartfelt? Then come check out On the Verge this weekend! On the Verge is a YSU production being shown from October 4-6 and October 11-13. The shows are on Friday’s and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sunday’s at 2:00pm. This show is currently being performed here at YSU and students get in for free. So, if you are stuck here on the weekend and are looking for something to do with your friends for a matinee or evening show I would recommend giving this a watch.

This show is about three Victorian lady explorers who are traveling through the Himalayas and the Tera Incognita. Throughout their journey in the rainforest, they run into multiple characters like a cannibal, a yeti, a fortune teller, Mr. Coffee etc. The three main characters are Fanny, Mary, and Alex. In this show all the characters are hilarious in their own way. Fanny seems like she is the oldest in the group and is like a mother figure to Mary and Alex. Mary seems like she is the second oldest in the group and loves to explore new lands and doesn’t want to give exploration up. Alex is the youngest in the group and is the quirkiest.

I saw this show over the past weekend, and it is worth the hype. As I was walking into Ford Theater to see this show, I was kind of hesitant if I would like this show or not just because I have never heard of it before. But I am glad I decided to see it because it changed my opinion on giving shows I have never heard of a watch. So, make sure to go watch On the Verge on their closing weekend the cast is amazing and deserves a great audience.