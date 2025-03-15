The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you want to see a show that is “Larger than Life” and tells the story of a reimagined ending of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” This show tells the story of if Juliet didn’t die what would happen. This show is a Jukebox Musical and was written by David West Read in 2019. Over the spring break I had the privilege of going to see this show on opening night at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH. I walked into this show knowing it was already going to be amazing because some highlight banger of songs that are in this show are “Larger than Life,” “Roar,” “Confident,” and so many other great songs.

This show was amazing throughout the whole thing there were no bad parts in this show at all. I would defiantly recommend this show to anyone who loves Juke-Box Musicals or anyone who loves a good show that will make you laugh, smile, or even cry. If I had to give this show a rating it would be a 10/10 because this show was just awesome from the cast, crew, and audience this show was a blast to see and kept you into the story plot and wanting more.

I even had a fun opportunity to meet some of the cast members. It was cool to support this amazing cast while seeing there show and even getting to meet a few of them at the Stagedoor. If you are looking for a fun night or afternoon out this upcoming week, I would recommend that you see & Juliet. The show dates for this amazing tour are from March 4th-23rd.