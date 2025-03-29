The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you need some self-care ideas for this spring? Well, this article has you covered on some self-care ideas to make your spring feel more relaxed as school starts to wind down. These self-care ideas that this article has is perfect to do in your free time. After you are done doing these self-care ideas you will feel so much better.

The first self-care idea is to take a long walk outside in nature. By taking a walk outside in nature your stress can go away in several minutes. By taking a walk outside you will hear the birds chirping, flowers blooming, and the fresh air. Also walking outside is a great source of exercise. This is a great opportunity to clear your mind and is a great way to just relax and enjoy nature’s beauty.

The second self-care idea is to treat yourself by getting a refreshing lemonade or a smoothie. While in college it is very important to take a break and treat yourself occasionally. This is a good self-care idea for spring just because the weather is getting warmer, and it is nice to enjoy a refreshing drink. With all the stress of finals just around the corner it is very important just to be in the moment and get something to treat yourself as a reward. For all the hard work that you have put in throughout this semester.

The last self-care idea is to plant flowers or herbs outside. This activity is the perfect activity for the spring just because when you think of spring you think of flowers blooming. This would be a fun activity just because in the end you can see your flowers bloom overtime. Just by doing this activity you can put your mind in a spring mood and feel more relaxed.

I hope that these ideas help to put you in the spring mindset and help relax you from the stress of school. Just remember that spring is a beautiful time of the year, and it only comes once a year so enjoy it. But remember to finish this semester out strong you need to give yourself a break occasionally. Just so that you don’t get burnt out easily.