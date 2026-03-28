Review of Water for Elephants (The Musical)!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking for a fun musical to go watch with your family? Well, then I have got the perfect musical for you! I recommend that you go see Water for Elephants. This musical was excellent and will surely amaze you. This is just my opinion, but I wanted to share my experience with you all!

I went to see this show on March 21st at the Cleveland Playhouse Square. This show is based on the 2006 novel by Sara Gruen and the movie that came out in the 2010s. This show is about the life of Jacob Jankowski, who joins a “Depression-Era” circus. This show has the use of acrobatics, tricks, and puppetry. The musical version of this show was written by Rick Elice, and the score was written by the PigPen Theatre Company. This production opened in 2024. The runtime for this show was about two and a half hours long.

This show was amazing. I have never seen the movie or read the book before, which made it unique. Now that I have seen the musical, I bet the movie is amazing. If you love the circus, then you may love this musical. The acrobats in this show were very talented, and it’s insane that they can do all the tricks that they can do with a huge audience. The actors were well-prepared, and the songs were catchy and heartfelt.

Overall, if you love musicals, the circus, and love stories, then this show is the one for you. This show is at the Cleveland Playhouse Square until March 29th, and it is a must-see show. The next stop that the tour will be going to will be at the Pittsburgh Benedum Center from March 31st to April 5th. So, if you can’t make it to the Cleveland Playhouse Square in time to see this show, then Pittsburgh is another option for you to see this show. Thank you for reading, and I hope you enjoyed my personal review from seeing “Water for Elephants!”