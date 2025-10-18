Review of Hell’s Kitchen

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you interested in a musical that is heartfelt, funny, and full of well-known songs? If so, then I have the perfect musical for you! I recently saw Hell’s Kitchen at Playhouse Square in Cleveland OH and it was amazing. So, here is a little bit more information about the show.

Hell’s Kitchen takes place in New York City and is a musical that is inspired by the lifestyle of Alicia Keys. Alicia Keys wrote the music for this show and some of her popular hits are in this show like “Girl on Fire,” “Empire State of Mind,” and “Fallin” just to name a few. This show stars a young girl named Ali. She is a 17-year-old girl who is trying to explore her relationships with friends and family and goes through many challenges while she grows up in Manhattan, New York City.

I personally loved this musical. I would rate it a 10/10 because it was very heartfelt and moving. With these aspects it led me to want to keep watching it. The cast for this show was spot on and the company did an excellent job with the singing, dancing, and acting. This musical was a Tony Award nominated and award-winning musical, which it well deserved. Another cool thing about this show is that it launched its national tour at Playhouse Square. So, make sure to go out and support live theatre because this show is 100% worth your time! This show runs from October 10th-November 1st.