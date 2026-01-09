Review of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking for a fun winter musical to go watch? Then, I recommend that you go see the Grinch, the musical. This musical was excellent and brought me back to my childhood. I would recommend that you go see this either with your friends or family members.

I went to see this show on December 13th at the Cleveland Playhouse Square. This show is family-friendly and tells the story of the Grinch. This musical is based on the book and the movie. The musical version was written by Timothy Mason, and the music was by Mel Marvin. This musical originally came out in 1994. The run time of this show is 1 hour and 20 minutes and doesn’t have an intermission.

This musical is about how the Grinch steals Christmas from Whoville. The musical version features multiple classic Christmas songs like You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch and Welcome Christmas. This musical is hilarious, heartfelt, and fun to go see with your friends or family members.

I would recommend that you go see this show because the whole cast and crew did an excellent job. I would give this show a 10/10 just because the costumes, lights, set, and actors were amazing. So, if you are looking for a good show to see, I recommend that you go see the Grinch Musical on tour near a city near you. Unfortunately, this show is done touring this year, but I would recommend that you investigate going to see this show next year around Christmas time.This is the perfect show to put you in the Christmas spirit! Thank you for reading!