Do you want a recipe that is fun to make and delicious to eat. Then this article is perfect for you because I will be sharing the recipe for Iced Oatmeal Cookies. This recipe is a family recipe and is amazing for any family event or just to make as a desert. I had these cookies for Thanksgiving, and they were so good so here is the recipe.
Ingredients:
- ½ cup softened butter
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 tbsp vanilla
- 1 egg
- ¼ tsp cinnamon
- Pinch of nutmeg
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 and ¼ cup old fashioned oats
Icing:
- ¾ cup powdered sugar
- 1 and ½ tbsp milk
- ¼ tsp vanilla
Instructions:
- Use stand mixer to mix butter and sugars
- Add egg and vanilla and mix until light fluffy
- Add dry ingredients and mix
- Add flour and mix
- Add oats and mix
- Cover mixing bowl w foil and refrigerate for 30 mins
- Use cookie scooper and scoop onto parchment paper lined baking sheet
- Bake at 350 for 10-11 mins
- Let cool and then spread on icing
- Then Enjoy! :)
- Makes about 12 cookies for one batch
How to make icing:
- Just stir all icing ingredients together to make the icing
In conclusion, that is the recipe that you need to make the Iced Oatmeal cookies. I hope that you enjoy making these cookies. These cookies are fun to make and are so delicious. Thanks for reading and I hope you enjoy these cookies!