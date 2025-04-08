This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Do you want a recipe that is fun to make and delicious to eat. Then this article is perfect for you because I will be sharing the recipe for Iced Oatmeal Cookies. This recipe is a family recipe and is amazing for any family event or just to make as a desert. I had these cookies for Thanksgiving, and they were so good so here is the recipe.

Ingredients:

½ cup softened butter

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup sugar

1 tbsp vanilla

1 egg

¼ tsp cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg

½ tsp salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 and ¼ cup old fashioned oats

Icing:

¾ cup powdered sugar

1 and ½ tbsp milk

¼ tsp vanilla

Instructions:

Use stand mixer to mix butter and sugars Add egg and vanilla and mix until light fluffy Add dry ingredients and mix Add flour and mix Add oats and mix Cover mixing bowl w foil and refrigerate for 30 mins Use cookie scooper and scoop onto parchment paper lined baking sheet Bake at 350 for 10-11 mins Let cool and then spread on icing Then Enjoy! :) Makes about 12 cookies for one batch

How to make icing:

Just stir all icing ingredients together to make the icing

In conclusion, that is the recipe that you need to make the Iced Oatmeal cookies. I hope that you enjoy making these cookies. These cookies are fun to make and are so delicious. Thanks for reading and I hope you enjoy these cookies!