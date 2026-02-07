Ranking Valentine’s Chocolate Flavors

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hi guys! I hope this week is off to a good start for everyone. Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and I can’t wait. As a child, I loved getting my Valentine’s candy and a staple was always those Elme Chocolate’s heart shaped boxes of chocolate. They were the perfect amount of chocolate for a kid, and I was guaranteed to always receive at least one. That is why I thought it would be fun to give my ranking of the flavors from my favorite to least favorite.

Cocoa Truffle

This flavor is hands down the best in the box. It has a milk chocolate shell and is filled with this creamy, rich cocoa filling. It’s a lot of chocolate but not overwhelming at the same time. I wish that there was a box with just this flavor because I would eat it all the time.

Caramel

This is a close second to the cocoa truffle flavor. I wouldn’t eat too many of these because of the caramel and chocolate combination, but I do love the combination every once in a while.

Dark Chocolate Caramel

Here’s the thing: I do not like dark chocolate unless it is Hershey’s special dark chocolate. This is why this flavor is in the middle of the pack because it’s not terrible, but it’s just a lot for me and my taste buds.

Strawberry Créme

Now one would think this would remind you of chocolate-covered strawberries. I, however, do not feel that way. It’s not the worst, but I just don’t like the texture of the filling. I also feel like the strawberry flavor tastes a little too artificial for me. I do like the fact that it is milk chocolate and not dark though.

Orange Créme

I picked this as my least favorite flavor because I just can’t eat this and like it. I just really can’t get past the texture for one thing. I feel like it makes it tough to consume. I just really don’t like the combination of the orange with the chocolate either, as I’ve said before, I don’t like dark chocolate. I really feel like this one could be done without, but if Elmer Chocolate is open to suggestions, I’m their girl!

Well, I hope you all enjoyed this read, and if you have never tried this chocolate, give it a try! They are very affordable and you can find them almost anywhere during the Valentine’s season. Maybe once you try it, you will have a different opinion on my rankings. Until next time, check out another article about Valentine’s candy from our president Kelly Wilson. See you next time guys!