Ranking Valentine’s Chocolate Flavors

Hi guys! I hope this week is off to a good start for everyone. Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and I can’t wait. As a child, I loved getting my Valentine’s candy and a staple was always those Elme Chocolate’s heart shaped boxes of chocolate. They were the perfect amount of chocolate for a kid, and I was guaranteed to always receive at least one. That is why I thought it would be fun to give my ranking of the flavors from my favorite to least favorite.
- Cocoa Truffle
This flavor is hands down the best in the box. It has a milk chocolate shell and is filled with this creamy, rich cocoa filling. It’s a lot of chocolate but not overwhelming at the same time. I wish that there was a box with just this flavor because I would eat it all the time.
- Caramel
This is a close second to the cocoa truffle flavor. I wouldn’t eat too many of these because of the caramel and chocolate combination, but I do love the combination every once in a while.
- Dark Chocolate Caramel
Here’s the thing: I do not like dark chocolate unless it is Hershey’s special dark chocolate. This is why this flavor is in the middle of the pack because it’s not terrible, but it’s just a lot for me and my taste buds.
- Strawberry Créme
Now one would think this would remind you of chocolate-covered strawberries. I, however, do not feel that way. It’s not the worst, but I just don’t like the texture of the filling. I also feel like the strawberry flavor tastes a little too artificial for me. I do like the fact that it is milk chocolate and not dark though.
- Orange Créme
I picked this as my least favorite flavor because I just can’t eat this and like it. I just really can’t get past the texture for one thing. I feel like it makes it tough to consume. I just really don’t like the combination of the orange with the chocolate either, as I’ve said before, I don’t like dark chocolate. I really feel like this one could be done without, but if Elmer Chocolate is open to suggestions, I’m their girl!
Well, I hope you all enjoyed this read, and if you have never tried this chocolate, give it a try! They are very affordable and you can find them almost anywhere during the Valentine’s season. Maybe once you try it, you will have a different opinion on my rankings. Until next time, check out another article about Valentine’s candy from our president Kelly Wilson. See you next time guys!