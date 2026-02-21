Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
brown color scheme cosmetic products
Ranking Juvia’s Place Products

India Parrish Student Contributor, Youngstown State University
Hi lovely readers, today I am back with another fun piece centered around makeup! Within the past year, I was introduced to the Black-owned makeup company, Juvia’s Place. Since then, my makeup collection consists of a lot of their products. From highlighter to lipsticks, I would say I have good things to say about the products. On top of that, they are pretty affordable. With that being said, I thought I would rank some of the Juvia’s Place products I’ve tried so far. Here are my top 5 products I’ve used: 

  1. Blushed Duo Blush Vol. 1 

This is a blush that you don’t need that much of, especially the red toned one of the duo. I definitely would try the others once I get bolder (I like to stick to tones that I already know I like). This just gives me a little extra glow and pep in my face every time I wear it. 

  1. Coffee Shop: Chocolate Drip Lip Gloss 

This eyeshadow palette is very pigmented, which is a big deal because I feel like a lot of glosses don’t really have pigment on top of lipsticks. I honestly wear this on its own because it’s that pigmented. It is very smooth and not too sticky as some lip glosses can be. I love the way it looks on my skin tone as well. 

  1. The Reds and Berries: Sweet Beets Lip Gloss 

This lip gloss is a close tie with the coffee shop collection one. My favorite color is purple, so of course I had to get a purple lip gloss. On the website it kind of looks more red toned, but it appears more purple toned on me. I will admit, I was nervous to get this because I didn’t want it to look too colorful for me. However, my fears were invalid once I put this on. It’s not too much, but just enough. It is smooth to wear also, which I love. 

  1. Coffee Shop Eye Palette 

I absolutely love the versatility in the shades of brown in this palette. It’s the perfect palette for whether you just want an everyday look or you want something more smoky and dramatic. It even has some shimmery tones if you want a little sparkle for your look. 

  1. The Berries Eye Palette 

This palette is another staple for me because I love a good berry tone on me and my complexion. The shades are very deep and rich, with just enough warmth to them. They too are highly pigmented (this is a common trend if you haven’t noticed).  

Honorable Mention: Lip Liners 

Now I’ve only tried three of the brand’s luxe lip liners, but I thought these deserved some light. The ones that I have tried are EspressoScorpio, and Wine. They are very silky to apply and wear, and they are easy to manipulate when putting on. They are very pigmented too. I just hope to one day find the right shade of brown to make the perfect nude lip combo! 

