Ranking Hannah Montana Songs 

Welcome back, lovely readers! It’s been almost 20 years since Hannah came into our lives through the television screens (crazy to me), so I thought it would be fun to celebrate that. This show was one of the ones that truly carried my childhood, which is something I’ll always appreciate. Though I’ll never understand how a wig could cause people to be so blind that Hannah and Miley were the same (better awareness was for sure needed), Hannah taught us that we can be an ordinary girl and a rockstar at the same time. With that being said, I wanted to share my top 5 Hannah Montana songs.

“True Friend”

This song will always be great. It’s an oldie by a goodie, and let’s be honest, we all long for a friend like the one in the song. It really does get stuck in your head when you listen, especially the chorus.

“Butterfly Fly Away”

I love the instrumental of this song so much. They’re smooth, yet sweet and dreamy to my ears. I live for the caterpillar line and the fact that this is a duet that feels just like a father and daughter singing a lullaby together.

“Gonna Get This” (featuring Iyaz)

My cousin and I lived for this collab when it came out. It’s very energetic and lively, making it very easy to fit into a party playlist (or to sing loudly in the comfort of your own). We all know Hannah is the life of the party, but this song just hit different when it came out.

“I Wanna Know You” (featuring David Archuleta)

I think I love this song so much because of the episode it was in (if you know, you know). This song gives the classic Hannah Montana sound but feels a bit more mature.

“Barefoot Cinderella”

Now this was one of the most memorable songs to me from the last season. They didn’t really give it as much attention as it deserved in my opinion, but luckily I had my resources! I think it encompasses the Hannah Montana story well because I feel as though a barefoot Cinderella is the popstar, yet country at heart girl that Hannah is.

These were really tough decisions because I honestly don’t think there is a Hannah Montana song that is not good or a classic. With that being said, I hope I inspired some of you guys to go back and have a bit of nostalgia. Don’t forget to catch the 20th anniversary special on March 24th on Disney+. Thank you for reading!