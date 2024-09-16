This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

As many of you may or may not know, rising country star Megan Moroney recently released news about her 2025 “Am I Okay” Tour, with ticket presale occurring on last Thursday and general sale occurring on last Friday for the majority of her shows. Singing hits like “I’m Not Pretty,” “Tennessee Orange,” and “Am I Okay?,” the rising star has enchanted audiences with her cowboy princess style, impeccable hair, powerful voice, and talented lyrics. For the the last three years, I have listened to her albums, followed her socials, and sung her emotional lyrics at the top of my lungs in my out of tune pitch. This summer, I was even lucky enough to see her open for Kenny Chesney’s “When the Sun Goes Down” Tour at Heinz Stadium in Pittsburgh, where I was mesmerized by every word of her twelve song set. In July, when I saw my three year long relationship come to a messy end, it was Megan’s sophomore album that helped me pick up the pieces of my life and discover the courage to move on to a new chapter.

With two tour stops relatively close to my home city, I felt childishly hopeful about my chances to see my favorite cowboy killer preform a full live set next summer. Thursday morning, in the middle of a staff meeting at work, I logged in to AXS, memorized the presale code, and waited for ten o’clock to arrive. Nearly twenty minutes later, sweating through a treacherous waiting period in the queue, the line opened up and my mouse raced to click on any set of tickets. Floor seats? Sold out. Upper right section? No seats remaining. Upper left section? Tickets priced upwards of $500 a piece.

A defeated sigh escaped my chest as my shoulders drooped. Well it was only the presale, I would still have a chance tomorrow morning. On Friday, the process began again. Anticipation buzzes through my body as the queue opens up and the waiting game begins. Time ticks by slowly, toying with my emotions before suddenly the screen on my laptop opens to the venue map. My heart drops as I take in the lack of available seats. Not only are the majority of sections gray, showing the absence of available seats, but the farthest seats in the bleachers contain only a handful of scattered seats. With a hesitant hope, I click on one of the seats: $600, $650, $699. All of the seats are far out if my broke college girl budget.

Maggie Byers

It’s beyond frustrating that after committing my time to the system not once, but twice in a row, the opportunity to purchase tickets to my favorite artist has slipped out of my grasp. Living in the aftermath of the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster scandal, it feels disappointing the that even with a proper queue, the prices skyrocketed out of control so quickly. Megan Moroney is a relatively new artist that I’ve been following for nearly three years, and yet I still can’t afford her tickets. After giving so much of my time and emotion to the ticket securement process, it feels heartbreaking that I won’t be seeing Megan live next summer. While there are always third party resellers like Seat Geek, they come with fraudulent sellers, raised prices, and scammers.

Please Megan, add more tour dates with AFFORDABLE ticket prices!