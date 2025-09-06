Pumpkin Cookie Recipe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever wanted to try fall inspired cookies that make you feel in the spirit of fall? Well since fall is around the corner here is a simple recipe to make Pumpkin Cookies. These cookies are amazing and are the perfect thing for fall!

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

1 tbsp cinnamon sugar

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp ground cloves

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup butter (softened)

1 cup pumpkin puree

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. In large bowl, use hand mixer to mix the butter and sugars together for 3 minutes.

3. Add in pumpkin and vanilla and mix until combined.

4. Fold in the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves until dough forms.

5. Make 2 tbsp balls of dough and place on baking sheet lined with parchment paper (dough is very sticky so just put 2 scoops on the pan and swirl together to form flattened cookie).

6. Bake for 14 min. Place on cooling rack.

Frosting:

4oz of cream cheese (at room temp)

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp milk

½ tsp vanilla extract

½ cup powdered sugar

Instructions:

1. Add the cream cheese and butter to standing mixer and mix until combined.

2. Add to vanilla, powdered sugar, and milk. Mix until smooth.

3. Frost cookies once they’ve cooled. Sprinkle with a little cinnamon on top.