Pudding Cookie Recipe

Hi, lovely readers! The fall season is upon us and with that comes an intense amount of baking and cooking for all of the holiday seasons coming up. Today I wanted to share with you guys a quick and easy recipe for a little sweet treat. Whether you just want to try it for fun or to satisfy an unexpected craving, this simple recipe is very easy to follow. The recipe I am going to share yields about 6-8 large cookies and 8-10 small ones. Here is a list of ingredients and the measurements you will need:

Butter/cooking spray

1 cup of Bisquick mix

1 package of instant pudding (flavor of your choosing)

1/3 cup of melted butter/margarine

1 egg

1-1.5 tablespoons of sugar

Now, I’m not going to give you guys a long insufferable blob to work through because, let’s be honest, we’re baking here people! No one wants to lose track of what step they are on, so follow the labeled steps below:

Heat up your oven to 350 degrees and pull out a baking sheet.

Grease up your baking sheet (like your mom used to do you for picture day).

Grab a large mixing bowl and a hand-held mixer (or large spoon, whatever floats your boat).

Mix together your sugar and butter until combined.

Add in your egg, pudding, and Bisquick.

Once combined, grab a small spoon and scoop desired amount of dough for cookie.

Drop the cookie dough onto the sheet and repeat, putting 2 inches of space between each.

Press the spoon into each cookie to flatten a bit and put cookies in the oven for 8-10 minutes.

Take out and let cool for a few minutes before tasting.

Helpful Tips

Let your butter and egg sit out for a bit to soften naturally at room temperature if you can.

I usually use butter spray for my sheet, but whatever cooking spray you have will do. My family and I have also gotten into using silicon mats, which have been a game changer for cleanup.