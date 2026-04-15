POV: You’re In 2016 And Life Is Good

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anna Thetard / Her Campus

Picture this, you wake up from your sleep and you quickly grab your phone to save your streaks on Snapchat. Because lets face it, streaks were everything to us back then! Life is going great, you’re listening to music on SoundCloud or Apple Music, and you’re probably planning on throwing on an oversized hoodie with ripped jeans! These memories are real nostalgia which is why I’m so happy the trend “2026 is the new 2016” is coming around! In honor of this newly found trend, I will be listing a few of the most nostalgic 2016 memories! Keep on reading for more reminiscing.

Vine

Who remembers Vine? I know I do! The app where you could post a six second clip and go viral for it. The humor was so chaotic back then and filled with energy, which made them even more enjoyable. This app created a community and long lasting impacts on the viewers. Everyone will always remember the famous jokes and parodies that made Vine. My personal favorite is, “Stop, I could’ve dropped my croissant!”

Musical.ly

Ah Musical.ly, you either loved it or hated it. As many know, this was the app that existed before TikTok and what created a lot of platforms for people. We would spend hours scrolling through and watching our favorite creators like Jacob Sartorius, Baby Ariel, and Loren Gray, lip sync trending songs. This was one of my favorite apps and I would spend hours making my own videos. Some days, I wish TikTok would go back to its roots of Musical.ly. There was less drama and, in my opinion, more entertaining.

3. Fashion

Fashion in 2016 was a mix of being comfy but still trying to look put together, which is probably why people still miss it. Ripped skinny jeans, oversized flannels, chokers, and Adidas Superstars were basically everywhere, and it felt like everyone was going for that effortless vibe but still putting in the effort. Social media definitely played a big role too, especially Instagram, where trends spread super fast and everyone had the same aesthetic. Looking back, it was a chaotic style, but in a fun way that made it easy for people to experiment and find what they liked.

4. Music

The music felt like we were in a movie, or a party, 24/7! Artists like Drake, Rihanna, and Kanye West were all over the charts, and it seemed like every week there was a new song blowing up online. There was also a big mix of sounds from hip-hop, pop, and R & B. Platforms like Spotify and SoundCloud made it way easier to discover new artists, so even smaller names could go viral. It’s so hard to explain the feeling of 2016 music, but one word to describe it is euphoric!

5. Viral Challenges

In 2016, challenges were basically everywhere online and felt like a big part of internet culture. Social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter made it easy for trends to spread fast, so challenges could blow up overnight and everyone would suddenly be doing them. Challenges like the Mannequin Challenge, the Running Man Challenge, and the Whip/Nae Nae were especially popular, along with dance trends that took over timelines and group chats. Some non-dance trends included The Bottle Flipping Challenge and Andy’s Coming. The idea was always about participation and trying to go viral, even if just for a moment. 2016 really felt like the start of the era where internet trends became part of everyday life instead of just online entertainment.

Looking back at 2016, it’s easy to see why it still feels so nostalgic. Platforms like Vine and Musical.ly, along with the fashion trends, music, and viral challenges, all came together to create a really memorable moment in internet culture. It was a time when trends felt more chaotic and shared, and even the smallest videos or sounds could turn into something everyone was talking about. While a lot has changed since then, 2016 stands out as a year that shaped how people connect, create, and express themselves online. I hope you enjoyed this week’s reads, stay tuned for more articles!