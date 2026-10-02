Popular Fall Coffee Orders

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hello, everyone! Welcome back to another Her Campus at Youngstown article! Do you want to explore and find your fall coffee order this fall? With it being right at the beginning of fall, this is the perfect time to think about what coffee orders to indulge in! As a coffee lover, this is one of my favorite times of the year to explore various fall drink options. From Dunkin to Starbucks to 7Brew, I will explore any type of coffee that is thrown my way. Without further ado, here are some of my coffee recommendations that you should explore this fall!

Coffee Order #1: Shaken Espresso with 2 Pumps of Pumpkin, 1 Pump of White Mocha, and Caramel Drizzle Around the Cup (Starbucks)

This is my go-to fall coffee order when I go to Starbucks. Over many years, I have tried various combinations of fall drinks and syrups. This drink has been my absolute favorite though. By default, it comes with 2% milk, but I oftentimes will substitute it for oatmilk. I love how this drink matches the perfect fall vibe that everyone is looking for!

Coffee Order #2: 7 Energy with Half Kiwi, Half Lime, and Caramel Drizzle (7Brew Coffee)

Now, this drink was trending on TikTok for quite some time, which made me feel inspired to try it. I absolutely love weird drink combinations, which made me want to try this drink even more. Ever since Witches’ Brew Alani dropped, it has been a staple for many Alani lovers, which made this drink a perfect substitute for the real thing. Now, is this 7Brew drink just as good as the real energy drink? No. However, I believe that if you can’t locate the Witches’ Brew Alani, this can satisfy your craving.

Coffee Order #3: Pumpkin Iced Coffee with Cream, Liquid Sugar, and Cold Foam (Dunkin’ Donuts)

This drink is definitely a sweet recommendation that I like to indulge in when I go to Dunkin’ Donuts. I really do love the pumpkin from Dunkin’ and it is definitely a go-to that I have each year. Although, this drink may have a lot of sugar, it will not disappoint. I also love how affordable that this drink can be, which makes me more motivated to indulge in this treat when I pass by a location.

In conclusion, these are not the only fall drinks that you can indulge in this season, but these options can allow a great start for you for your fall-themed coffee journey. Many coffee locations have great options that can get you into the fall season. Be sure to give some of these recommendations a try! Thank you for reading, and please stay tuned for more fall-themed content coming soon!