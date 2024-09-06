The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Youngstown State’s home opener occurring on Saturday, September 7th, here is a great cookie recipe to keep your stomach satisfied and show that white and red pride! Whether you’re watching YSU tackle Valparaiso from the Ice Castle or your flatscreen, these penguin cookies are sure to pump up the crowd!

Ingredients

I Package of Nutter Butter Cookies OR Oreos

1 Package of Orange Mini M&M’s

3 Cups of Milk Chocolate Melting Wafers

10 Ounces of White Chocolate Melting Wafers

3 Tablespoons of Baking Gulf Wax

1 Package of Royal Icing Eyeballs

Directions

Using a pair of microwave safe bowls, melt your white chocolate and milk chocolate wafters. After 30 seconds of heat, add in the baking Gulf Wax to obtain smooth and evenly softened products. Place back in the microwave for 15 seconds and continue to stir until both chocolates are equally melted.

Prepare a metal baking tray with wax parchment paper for a later step.

Stick the prongs of a fork into your selected cookie and dip it into your melted milk chocolate. Be sure to evenly coat the treat before setting it down on the tray. Immediately place on your icing eyeballs and M&M feet/beaks.

After all of your cookies have been dipped and decorated, set the tray in the fridge or freezer to set for about ten minutes.

Once your penguins have hardened, pull out your melted white chocolate. If it’s harden again, just repeat the microwave directions from step one. Use the back of a spoon to press a small white chocolate circle onto the “belly” of your penguin. Place back in the fridge to harden and enjoy!

After creating and taste testing your final project, package the cookies in induvial plastic bags for a sharable treat or stack them in Tupperware to bring to the tailgate.

Enjoy these red and white pride treats as YSU penguin’s take down the Valparaiso crusader’s! Snag a picture with Pete, Penny, President Johnson, or the marching band to proudly post your no-bake success on social media.