No-Bake Cookie Recipe

Have you been looking for a recipe that you can make without an oven? You may need a stove though. Maybe because you are stuck in a college dorm or maybe just because you want an easy, delicious recipe? Well, I’ve got you covered. I love making these no-bake cookies because they check all my boxes. Typically, we make them the most often when we have a family gathering. These cookies are inexpensive to make, which is great for us college students who may not have excess amounts of money laying around.

The ingredients you will need are as follows: 3 cups of sugar, ½ cup of milk, 1 full stick of butter (makes sure it is softened), 4 Tbsp of cocoa powder, ½ cups of peanut butter., 3 cups of oatmeal, and 1 Tbsp of vanilla. Did I mention that you should not make these if you have a nut allergy?

Steps to Make the Cookies:

Grab the 2 cups of sugar, ½ cup of milk and 1 stick of melted butter. Boil and stir these items together for one minute. Then, grab the cocoa powder, vanilla, peanut butter, and oats, and mix into a separate bowl separate from the warm mixture. Once both bowls of ingredients are mixed, then you can slowly add the second (dry mixture) to the warm mixture to make the actual cookie dough. Once it is fully mixed, grab a little bit of dough from the bowl, and make it into a ball to place onto cookie sheet to let them sit. Once all the cookies have been placed onto the cookie sheet, gently press a spoon on the top of each cookie and let them sit for a few hours to solidify.

I hope that you all enjoy this recipe! It’s great for any college student who wants a sweet treat!