This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back lovely readers! In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, I am fully prepared to spend the day eating cake and watching an extreme number of rom-coms. While I look forward to that day, I thought I might give you guys some inspiration for movies to watch. These are my top 5 rom coms:

This movie starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey is one of the best rom coms in my opinion. It is about a woman (who Kate Hudson plays) who works for a magazine company. She decides to write about how to make a guy fall in love and break up with you in 10 days as a bet. She finds her conquest (the lovely Matthew McConaughey) and does her best to drive him away, yet an unexpected attraction and feelings develop.

Paramount Pictures

Any Jennifer Lopez rom-com is perfection. I don’t care what anyone else may say! On top of that, it has an extreme load of comedy with the addition of Wanda Skyes and Jane Fonda. It is about a woman who meets a rich, handsome doctor and gets swept up in a whirlwind romance. They quickly get engaged, much to the dismay of his handful of a mother (who just so happens to be fresh out of a treatment facility for her nationally televised breakdown). It turns into an ongoing war between the two leading up to the wedding. This movie consistently makes me laugh every time I watch it, but it also makes me hope that I never have to deal with a mother-in-law like that. Though it may have more comedy than romance, I think it still counts.

In this movie, a teenage girl, who is played by Jennifer Garner, has an awful experience at her 13th birthday party. This leads her to wish to be 30, which comes true due to magic glitter from a dollhouse gifted by her best friend. Throughout the movie she navigates her new life as an adult while getting to know the grown up version of her best friend (played by Mark Ruffalo). They soon begin to fall in love, but there is a problem: he’s engaged! On top of this she is having work troubles at her dream job due to someone trying to tear down the company (great plot twist at the end). It will make you emotionally invested, yet also wish you were 13 again (let’s be real guys, adulting is tough).

Now this whole trilogy is literally gold. It holds sentimental meaning because it literally is one of the best rom-com series our generation has grown up with. The first one is so good because we watch the young Lara Jean (played by Lana Condor) go from never having a relationship to entering a full-blown fake romance. Though it soon turns real and we get to see her fall in love with the dashing Peter Kavinsky (played by Noah Centineo). Who would have thought the mischievous act of a little sister sending off her sister’s love letters could produce a romance for the books!

This is another Jennifer Lopez rom-com, though it may not be one of her most famous ones. I like this one in particular because it gives a modern take on a love story. It’s funny, sweet, yet has some deep messages about a woman’s worry over her biological clock. It is about a woman (played by Jennifer Lopez) who has given up on looking for love and decides to be artificially inseminated. Ironically, she meets a guy (played by Alex O’Loughlin) the same day that is basically her dream come true. You watch them navigate their love story while figuring out their dynamic alongside preparing to welcome twins.

I hope some of these sound interesting for you guys to watch if you haven’t already. There are honestly so many more great ones out there, but I have a feeling one of these will do the trick. Until next time!