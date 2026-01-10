My Top 5 Ice Cream Flavors

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back, lovely readers! It’s been a minute, but I hope you all enjoyed the holiday season! I wanted to jump back in with sharing with you guys some of my favorite ice cream flavors.

Now, anyone who knows me knows I love vanilla ice cream. All kinds of vanilla really, and yes, I consider them all to be their own individual flavors. I had to give homestyle my top spot because it is very rich and creamy in flavor. It just makes you feel warm and relaxed when you eat it. It really lives up to the name. Though it may seem basic to some, whenever I want some ice cream, this is most likely what I am eating. I also sometimes add in honey and oat granola (sounds odd, but it is so good).

This is a flavor that I was not aware of until coming to school at Youngstown State. It is available at Handel’s and is a chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream mixed with Oreos. It is truly the best of both worlds and is amazing. I mean, why pick one flavor when you can have this mash up? I definitely recommend trying this if you have a Handel’s nearby.

I honestly feel like there will never be a brand of chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream that has enough cookie dough. This was my O.G. flavor when I branched out from vanilla and strawberry as a child. I just really loved the idea of having cookies in an ice cream. This may sound weird, but the grainy texture of the cookie dough mixed with the ice cream just does something for me. It’s like getting unlimited licks off the spatula while grandma bakes.

This flavor, specifically the ice cream bars, really reminds me of my childhood and eating these in the summer. They are the perfect balance of fruity, yet sweet. You’re getting a cake texture and ice cream all at the same time. I absolutely love the coating on the bar and it’s my favorite part. I could eat these all day long!

As a kid, I used to love getting Oreo blizzards at McDonald’s. This is probably why I like cookies and cream ice cream so much. It has the perfect amount of crunch and silkiness. I also love the parts when the cookies are not completely crunchy, but are soft from the ice cream. I am not too big on a lot of chocolate either, so having just enough from the cookies satisfies me.

Thank you for reading! Stay tuned for more “sweet” content!