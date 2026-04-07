My Top 5 Favorite Taylor Swift Albums

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back, everyone! Recently, I have been reviewing some of my favorite albums that Taylor Swift has managed to create within her career. She has managed to create 12 original albums over her career, which is an accomplishment within itself! I have been a Taylor Swift since I have been a young teenager, and it is really breathtaking to see how much growth that she has made as an artist. With that being said, I wanted to share my personal top 5 favorite Taylor Swift albums as one of her fans!

Ranking #5: Midnights

I absolutely love this album! Although, Midnights is at my number five, I truly believe that this album has a lot to offer to those who listen to it. If you are looking for a variety of music that is located in one album, this would be the fit for you! My favorite songs from this album would be both “Mastermind” and “Midnight Rain”. Both of these songs were featured in her Eras Tour, which is what I think allowed the songs to grow on me.

Ranking #4: The Tortured Poets Department

The Tortured Poets Department was one of my obsessions from the second that it dropped. With Taylor Swift exploring a different era within her music, I knew that this album would have a different vibe to offer to her fans. I love how there is a mix of songs about yearning for love to reflecting on her past relationships. Each song offers a feeling to the fans that are present in any of her other albums. My two favorite songs from this album would be “But Daddy I Love Him” and “loml.” As cringy as it may sound, I definitely will be playing “But Daddy I Love Him” at my wedding because I love this song so much!

Ranking #3: Speak Now

The Speak Now album is now one of Taylor Swift’s older albums, but it still remains to be one of my favorites! As much as it may be difficult to reflect on, I would play this album frequently in my early years of high school. There are many songs that I can apply back to my high school relationships that were present on this album. Although, I don’t wish to relive those moments from my past relationships, there is a special place for this album in my heart. My favorite songs from Speak Now include “Dear John,” “Back To December,” and “Enchanted.”

Ranking #2: 1989

Taylor Swift / Republic

This album has many of the classics that Taylor Swift is known for. It wasn’t until recently that I realized that Taylor Swift named this album after the year she was born, which I found to be absolutely fascinating. I love how upbeat and positive that this album is, as well as how many of the songs release a “summer vibe.” It is difficult for me to narrow down my favorites off of this album, but I would have to choose “Wildest Dreams” and “You Are in Love.” I feel like for many people in my generation that these songs bring you back to the days of when I was growing up as a child, which makes me feel close to this particular album.

Ranking #1: reputation

Finally, reputation has to be my top Taylor Swift album that she has produced! This album was formulated as a statement to those that Taylor Swift wanted to reach, which gave a different intention for this album. I truly believe that this album has many popular songs, as well as a variety of messages that people can identify. I also really love the album cover design that was created for reputation. My two favorite songs from this album would be “Look What You Made Me Do” and “I Did Something Bad.” Again, this Taylor Swift album has so many items to stand for and it also gives off a fun, daring vibe that I really enjoy!

Being able to reflect on and see how much Taylor Swift had an impact on my current music taste is inspiring. Whether you are a Taylor Swift fan or not, many people can identify at least one song that they know from this artist. She has managed to establish a well-rounded music career for herself, which many individuals have been able to notice. She really has a special place in my heart due to how much I listened to her music during my childhood years. I hope that you all enjoyed this reading article and I hope that you can reflect on your own music taste as well! Thank you for reading!