My Top 5 Favorite Bath and Body Works Scents Of All Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking to read an article about some of the best Bath & Body Works scents? Well then, I have got you covered! In this article, I will be discussing my top 5 favorite Bath & Body Works scents that are either discounted or still available in stores today. Who doesn’t like a good Bath and Body Works recommendation?

1. Dream Bright

This first scent is called Dream Bright. This scent is typically available during the semi-annual sales. The scent of this fragrance is berries, orchid, and vanilla. If you like a fragrance that is strong and will last a long time, then I would recommend that you buy this scent.

2. Pretty as Peach

This next scent is called Pretty as Peach. This is another scent that is available either as an online exclusive or at the semi-annual sales in the winter. If you like the scent of peaches, jasmine petals, white nectarine, and apple blossom, then you will love this fragrance. This scent is very fruity, so if you don’t like the smell of fruity scents, then this may not be the fragrance for you.

3. Vacation Vibe

This next scent is called Vacation Vibe. This scent was available at Bath and Body Works in the summer of 2024. This scent has sadly been discontinued, but it still makes some appearances at some semi-annual sales; it just depends on the store. This fragrance was a dupe for the famous fragrance brand that is known as Sol De Janeiro. This scent is one of my favorites as it smells very lovely. This fragrance has notes of whipped pistachio, jasmine, and amber.

4. Sweetest Song

This next scent is called Sweetest Song. This scent was first introduced into stores in early 2025. This fragrance has notes of raspberries, sugar crystals, and whipped musk. This scent is perfect if you are going to a fancy restaurant or if you have a big event to go to. This scent is still available in stores and is considered one of the luxury fragrances. I love this scent, but it is a little strong depending on the strength of perfume you may wear. So if you don’t like strong scents, this one may not be for you.

5. Warm Vanilla Sugar

My last favorite fragrance from Bath and Body Works is a classic. This fragrance is called Warm Vanilla Sugar. This scent was first introduced into stores in 1999. This fragrance has notes of sugar, vanilla, and white orchid. I love this scent because it is a basic vanilla scent that smells amazing. If you love to smell like vanilla or anything that is sweet, this scent is for you.

Overall, here was a list of my top 5 favorite Bath and Body Works scents of all time. I hope this article helped you out with what Bath & Body Works scents you should be thinking about. I also hope that this article made you interested in what scents Bath & Body Works has because they have a lot of them to pick and choose from. Thank you for reading!