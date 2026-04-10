This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

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Are you looking for a good spring movie to watch to get more into the spring season? Well then, I have got you covered. Here is a list of my top 3 favorite spring movies! These movies are mostly children’s films, but are worth watching.

1. Hop

This movie is a great spring movie to watch that tells the story of a young rabbit named E.B., whose father is the Easter Bunny. His father has orders for him but, instead of listening to his father, he pursues his dream of becoming a drummer. This movie came out in 2011 and is a great movie to watch with family, either on Easter or during spring. This movie is hilarious and is worth watching if you haven’t seen it before.

2. Enchanted

This movie is a great example of a spring movie to watch with either friends or family. This movie is about a princess named Giselle who is cursed by the evil queen and is forced to go to New York City. This movie is perfect for anyone who loves movies about Disney Princesses, singing, or comedy. This movie stars Amy Adams, James Marsden, and Patrick Dempsey. This movie came out in 2007 and can be watched to celebrate the spring season.

3. Tangled

The final movie I chose to celebrate this season is Tangled. This movie is a great movie to watch for spring because it features a lot of outside animations and songs that are spring-themed. This movie follows a young princess named Rapunzel, who has long, magical hair and was kidnapped as a baby and secluded in a tower by Mother Gothel. This movie came out in 2010 and has become a fan favorite.

To sum up, I hope that these movies can help you decide what to watch to get into a more spring themed mind set. These movies are my top 3 favorite spring movies to watch, and if you haven’t seen these movies, go watch them; they are worth watching. Have fun watching these movies and enjoy the nice spring weather that is approaching!