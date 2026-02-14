My Top 3 Favorite Skin Care Products

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Original photo by Katie Leis and Nadiyah Timmons

Welcome back, guys! I wanted to share some of my favorite products with you if you were curious. In this article, I will be discussing my favorite skin care products. I am not providing health advice, but am just stating my favorite products to use each day. I am not certified to provide health advice regarding skin care, but I wanted to share some of them that I use. All these products that I am listing today have worked well with my face and I wanted to share some of my favorites!

1. Cetaphil Face Wash and Moisturizer

This skin care product is one of my favorites. I use Cetaphil face wash and moisturizer every day, and it always leaves my face looking glowing. I love this face wash and moisturizer because it never leaves me with red or oily skin. This face wash and moisturizer is one of my absolute favorites, especially right now, since it is wintertime.

2. Bliss Mighty Marshmallow Face Mask

This skin care product is the best clay mask skin care that I own. This face mask is said to be filled with Vitamin C and is known to make your face brighter and smoother. I love this face mask because it doesn’t make your skin feel red or itchy after using. Some clay face masks leave your skin looking red or feeling itchy afterward, and this product doesn’t do that. This is one of my personal go-to items that I grab.

3. Patchology Restoring Night Eye Gels

This last product will save you wonders when you have dark circles or wrinkles underneath your eyes. These eye gels are my favorite eye gels that I have, and they work wonders. These eye gels don’t leave your skin looking red, oily, or dry after using. After using this product, your skin underneath your eyes looks brighter, less wrinkly, and dark circles should be gone.

In closing, I love all these products; they work wonders and will leave your face looking smooth and bright. This is solely just my opinion and ranking of skincare products that I use. Thank you for reading! Be sure to check out more of our articles and content from our chapter here at Youngstown!