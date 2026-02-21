This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking for some musical recommendations? Well then, this will be a perfect read for you! In this article, I will be ranking my top 3 favorite musicals. This list was extremely hard to condense into a short list, but I hope you can gain interest in some of these musicals if you have yet to see them.

1. Wicked

My number 1 favorite musical is Wicked. This musical is one of the best musicals I have ever seen. This show came out in 2003, and Winnie Holzman is the writer of the script. If you haven’t heard of the musical Wicked, then I have got you covered. The musical Wicked is about what happens before The Wizard of Oz. The two main characters are Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda the Good Witch. They went to the same university even though they are the complete opposite; they became roommates and then eventually became friends. This show is amazing and will for sure have you crying by the end of the show. If you haven’t seen this musical yet, then you need to take time to watch it! It is a must-see in my opinion.

2. Hamilton

My second favorite musical is Hamilton. This show was a new style of musicals that I had never seen before. This show features most of the songs in an R&B style. This show was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and came out in 2015. This musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, who was one of the founding fathers of America. This show comes in at second just because it is a really good watch, but I couldn’t see it beating Wicked.

3. Six

The show coming in at third is the musical Six. This show is amazing, and if you haven’t seen this show yet, then you absolutely must get on it. This musical came out in 2017 and was written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. This show is about the six wives of Henry VIII and tells their stories. Throughout the show, they are competing to determine who had the hardest time with Henry VIII. This show is amazing and is worth watching. My favorite thing about this musical is that it is a modern musical with good, catchy pop musical songs.

In the end, I hope you enjoyed this list of my top 3 favorite musicals. I hope this list helped you decide on which show you should give a watch. In my opinion, all these shows are worth your time. Thanks for reading, and go give these musicals a watch.