This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking for a delicious sweet treat? Well then, I would recommend that you go to Dairy Queen and get a Blizzard. In this article, I will be ranking my top 3 favorite DQ blizzards. So, if you are looking for a yummy treat recommendation, then this article is for you.

1. S’mores Blizzard

This blizzard is my all-time favorite DQ blizzard. This blizzard is only available during the summer, and it tastes exactly like a s’more. This blizzard has vanilla ice cream, graham crackers, marshmallow-filled chocolate bars, and marshmallow drizzle all mixed together. If you are looking for a chocolate sweet treat, then I would recommend that you go get this blizzard from DQ. This blizzard is currently out in stores across the country for summer.

2. Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard

This next blizzard is another one of my favorites, but it does not beat the Smore’s blizzard. This blizzard is the Royal New York Cheesecake blizzard, which consists of vanilla ice cream, cheesecake pieces, graham cracker pieces, and then strawberry topping in the middle. If you like more of a fruity ice-cream treat, then this blizzard is the one for you. It tastes exactly like a strawberry cheesecake, but in ice cream form. This blizzard is available all year round across the country.

3. Mint Oreo Blizzard

This next blizzard is a classic blizzard by Dairy Queen. This blizzard is the Mint Oreo blizzard, which has vanilla ice cream, Oreo pieces, and mint topping. I would recommend this blizzard to anyone who likes the Thin Mint Girl Scout cookie or just likes mint in general. This blizzard is available year-round and is perfect for anyone who loves mint.

There was my list of my top 3 Dairy Queen blizzards, I hope this helped you to decide on what sweet treat to get. All Dairy Queen’s Blizzards are great, but these are just the three that stood out to me the most. Thanks for reading, and go try these blizzards!