My Top 3 Favorite Costumes I Have Worn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking for good Halloween costume ideas? Well, I have got you covered. In this article, I will be ranking my top 3 favorite Halloween costumes that I have worn. Most of these costumes are what I have worn in either high school or more recently.

1. Blue M & M

This is a costume I wore a few years ago. All you need for this costume is a blue tutu and a blue m & m logo shirt. This costume is basic and is affordable if you are looking for an affordable costume this year. This costume ranked at number one because it was easy to find materials for my costume, and it is fun to do if you have a large group of friends because there are multiple m and m colors.

2. Stitch

I also did this costume a few years ago, and it was very fun. This costume is also very affordable and basic to do if you are a college student or on a budget. For this costume, I bought the Stitch onesie from Walmart, and that is all that is needed for the costume. I just went as Stitch, but if you wanted to go as a duo or even a trio, this costume would be good for you. If you want as a trio, you could do Lilo, Stitch, and Angel.

3. Zombie Bride

I did this costume a long time ago. But it is a very fun costume if you want to be gory and scary on Halloween. For this costume, I found the whole costume at Spirit Halloween, and it came as a set. This could be a group costume if you have girlfriends who could also dress as brides or bridesmaids. This costume was kind of pricey, so that is why it is ranked so low. But this costume would be the perfect costume to feel in the spirit of Halloween.

Overall, all these costumes were fun to go as on Halloween. If you like these ideas, I encourage you to try them because these were all good costumes. I hope that you have fun on Halloween. Thanks for reading!