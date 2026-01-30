My Top 3 Favorite Chobani Flip Flavors

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking for a fun, sweet treat at night? Well then, I have the perfect thing for you! Chobani is a Greek yogurt brand, and they make multiple flavors of the Chobani Flips. In this article, I will name a few of my favorite Chobani flip flavors that you should try if you are looking for a fun yogurt snack!

1. Chocolate Covered Strawberry

The Chobani Flip that comes into 1st place is the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Flavor. This Chobani Flip is a low-fat Strawberry Greek Yogurt, and on the flip side, it has brownie pieces, white chocolate chips, and cocoa swirl chunks. This Chobani is the perfect sweet treat at night and tastes 100% like a chocolate-covered strawberry. This Chobani would make a perfect sweet treat or snack around Valentine’s Day because it will get you in the mood of Valentine’s Day. On a scale of 1-10, I would rate this a 9.5. It is good, and you should give it a try.

2. Cookie Dough

The Chobani Flip that comes into 2nd place is the Cookie Dough Flavor. This Chobani Flip is a vanilla low-fat yogurt, and on the flip side, it has cookie dough pieces, cookie rice crisps, and milk chocolate chips. This Chobani is perfect if you are craving cookies and milk. This Chobani tastes exactly like cookie dough and is safe and edible for you to eat. So instead of buying cookie dough, just give the Cookie Dough Chobani a chance. On a scale of 1-10, I would rate this one a solid 8 because it is good, but it doesn’t beat the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Chobani.

3. S’more’s S’mores

The last Chobani Flip that comes in third place is the S’more S’mores flavor. This Chobani flip is a sweet vanilla low-fat yogurt, and on the flip side, it has graham crackers, milk chocolate, and toasted sugar bits. This Chobani gives the feeling of a late summer night sweet treat by the campfire. If you love s’mores, then this flavor is perfect flavor for you! On a scale of 1-10, I would rate this a solid 7.5. It was good, but out of the other top flavors, this one comes in last. It just doesn’t beat the other 2 flavors.

Lastly, all the Chobani Flip flavors are good. These flavors are just my top 3. It was difficult to slim down the Chobani Flips into just a top 3 list. If you haven’t tried the Chobani Flips yet, you should! They have all kinds of flavors, and I named a few of them that are some of my top favorites. I hope this list made you a little curious and want to try Chobani flips if you haven’t yet! Thank you for reading!