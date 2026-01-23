Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Heidi Walley
Youngstown | Culture

My Refresher and Slushy Rankings

Priscilla Kovach Student Contributor, Youngstown State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Refreshers and slushies are fun and a refreshing treat that many people enjoy. The term “Refreshers” usually refers to fruit-flavored, caffeinated beverages. At Starbucks, refreshers have base flavors, mix-ins, and can come in frozen varieties. Dunkin Donuts offers refreshers in delectable flavors like: Strawberry Dragonfruit, Mango Pineapple, Peach Passion Fruit, Blueberry Breeze, and Berry Sangria. They often have other limited flavors, which sometimes involve celebrity promotions. Starbucks offers top-notch fruit flavors such as: Strawberry Açaí, Mango Dragonfruit, and Pineapple Passionfruit. They can be mixed with water, lemonade, or coconut milk. The famed Pink Drink is a timeless fan favorite. This drink is made of a Strawberry Açaí base with coconut milk and freeze dried strawberries! Another popular flavor, that is offered strictly during the summer is, the Summer Berry flavor. This drink is said to taste like a blue Jolly Rancher or a melted Berry Popsicle, which pairs well with the summer vibes!  

These delicious drinks pair very nicely with cake pops, other fun desserts, and breakfast sandwiches. You Me Oui has awesome unusual flavors of refreshers available. These include the Butterfly refresher, the Lavender refresher, and Lavender Lemonade. Dairy Queen offers Misty Slushes and Misty Freezes. Coolattas are similar to refreshers, they are a timeless treat from Dunkin’. Now, I will rank these fun treats!

Refresher Rankings:

  1. Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher
  2. Cool Lime Refresher
  3. Strawberry Açaí Refresher
  4. Summer Berry Refresher
  5. Lavender Lemonade Refresher
  6. Butterfly Refresher
  7. Mango Dragonfruit Refresher
  8. Peach Passionfruit Refresher
  9. Raspberry Watermelon Refresher
  11. Cran-Merry Orange Refresher
  12. Valencia Orange Refresher
  13. Pink Drink
  14. Blackberry Sage Refresher
  15. Berry Sangria Refresher
  16. Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher
  17. Blueberry Breeze Refresher

Honorable Slushy Mentions

  1. Vanilla Bean Coolatta
  2. Blue Raspberry Coolatta
  3. Summertime Sunset Twisty Misty Slush
  4. Chick-fil-A Key Lime Frosted Lemonade
  5. Wendy’s Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade
  6. Wild Strawberry Lemonade Freeze
  7. Vanilla Cream Soda Freeze
  8. Orange Vanilla Cream Soda Freeze

Thank you for reading this article! I hope that you enjoyed my review and opinion regarding some of these refreshers and slushies. Please let us know if you would like to see more related content.

Priscilla Kovach

Youngstown '26

I am an Art Student at Youngstown State University. I went back to YSU in Fall 2024. I am a Junior (in between Junior and Senior), but in the Art Program I’m a Freshman or Sophomore. I have an Associate’s Degree in Business Management from Eastern Gateway Community College. I am an actor in Community Theatre. I like to sing, act, and dance. I also enjoy Crochet, and hope to be more involved with Crochet Club this upcoming semester. I am involved in many clubs and organizations at YSU. I am involved with the Newman Center, as well as Crafternoons. I enjoy Book Club, Art Club, and Dance Club. I also like to play Dungeons and Dragons through Tabletop Gaming Club.

I like to help animals through volunteering in the past. I have done volunteer work at a dog kennel. I used to work part time at my mom’s Dermatopathology lab called BCD. I enjoy Pop Culture; such as TV shows, movies, and music. I like to go to concerts, I have went to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour twice, and Olivia Rodrigo Sour Tour and Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour. I have went to other concerts years ago. I like Broadway musicals and plays, although I prefer musicals. I enjoy going to see Community Theatre and Local Theatre plays and musicals.

I have made some great friends at YSU. I have really gotten back into writing. I like to read, and write, and sometimes write Poetry in Poetry Club. I enjoy writing books and stories. My family has 4 dogs now. I also like cats and other animals. As I said before, I like Pop Culture; including Fandoms. I have gotten back into reading more! I like seeing new popular books. I sometimes do crafts other than crocheting, as well. I have done sewing years ago. I have gotten back into dancing, to some extent. I used to love Ballet and Tap. I do Ballroom Dancing in Dance Club at YSU, although I’m a beginner. I have danced in musicals quite a bit. I’m excited to write Articles! I wrote Newspaper Articles with my Grandpa who was a Sports Writer.