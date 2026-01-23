My Refresher and Slushy Rankings

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Refreshers and slushies are fun and a refreshing treat that many people enjoy. The term “Refreshers” usually refers to fruit-flavored, caffeinated beverages. At Starbucks, refreshers have base flavors, mix-ins, and can come in frozen varieties. Dunkin Donuts offers refreshers in delectable flavors like: Strawberry Dragonfruit, Mango Pineapple, Peach Passion Fruit, Blueberry Breeze, and Berry Sangria. They often have other limited flavors, which sometimes involve celebrity promotions. Starbucks offers top-notch fruit flavors such as: Strawberry Açaí, Mango Dragonfruit, and Pineapple Passionfruit. They can be mixed with water, lemonade, or coconut milk. The famed Pink Drink is a timeless fan favorite. This drink is made of a Strawberry Açaí base with coconut milk and freeze dried strawberries! Another popular flavor, that is offered strictly during the summer is, the Summer Berry flavor. This drink is said to taste like a blue Jolly Rancher or a melted Berry Popsicle, which pairs well with the summer vibes!

These delicious drinks pair very nicely with cake pops, other fun desserts, and breakfast sandwiches. You Me Oui has awesome unusual flavors of refreshers available. These include the Butterfly refresher, the Lavender refresher, and Lavender Lemonade. Dairy Queen offers Misty Slushes and Misty Freezes. Coolattas are similar to refreshers, they are a timeless treat from Dunkin’. Now, I will rank these fun treats!

Refresher Rankings:

Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher Cool Lime Refresher Strawberry Açaí Refresher Summer Berry Refresher Lavender Lemonade Refresher Butterfly Refresher Mango Dragonfruit Refresher Peach Passionfruit Refresher Raspberry Watermelon Refresher Mango Dragonfruit Refresher Cran-Merry Orange Refresher Valencia Orange Refresher Pink Drink Blackberry Sage Refresher Berry Sangria Refresher Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher Blueberry Breeze Refresher

Honorable Slushy Mentions

Vanilla Bean Coolatta Blue Raspberry Coolatta Summertime Sunset Twisty Misty Slush Chick-fil-A Key Lime Frosted Lemonade Wendy’s Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade Wild Strawberry Lemonade Freeze Vanilla Cream Soda Freeze Orange Vanilla Cream Soda Freeze

Thank you for reading this article! I hope that you enjoyed my review and opinion regarding some of these refreshers and slushies. Please let us know if you would like to see more related content.