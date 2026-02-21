My Recommended 7Brew Drink Combos

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back to another ranking of trending items! This week I will be rating some of the best 7Brew drink combinations. Many of these combos have become viral on social media platforms like TikTok. I will be giving some coffee flavors, as well as their energy drinks and fizzes, so you have a variety to choose from. I have tried a majority of these and would love to give my opinions on them, so you can have your new go-to order!

Blueberry Muffin

The Blueberry Muffin is an iced breve with white chocolate, blue raspberry, cupcake, and cold foam. Many have said this drink tastes like an actual blueberry muffin and is the perfect sweet drink. Now, this drink is an espresso based drink and is mixed with half-and-half to give it that perfect creamy consistency. If you are not a fan of super sugary drinks, you are able to swap the flavors for their sugar-free versions. Now, if you’re the opposite and love sugary flavors, you can get it extra sweet to bump up the taste!

Honeybun

Honeybun is another iced breve option that includes toasted marshmallow, hazelnut, and caramel. I have tried this one and I absolutely love it! I recommend this to anyone who is new to 7Brew and wants to start simple with their flavors! In my opinion, it tastes exactly like a Honeybun and isn’t too sweet. Another great thing about this drink is that it is one of their staple flavors, so they will know exactly what you want when given the name, unlike some others.

Peach Ring Fizz

The Peach Ring Fizz is a combination of peach, raspberry, white chocolate, and cream. You are able to get this flavor in their 7 Fizz drinks or their 7 Energy. The 7 Fizz is just carbonated water, so think of it as drinking fun flavored sparkling water. Many people say this is a tasteful and refreshing drink! Sounds like a great combination to try during the summer months!

Blue Typhoon

This is a flavor combination in their 7 Energy drinks. The flavors include blue raspberry, kiwi, almond, and cold foam. I think this a very pretty, and aesthetically pleasing, drink to look at. Many describe this drink as refreshing, fruity, and slightly tangy due to it being their 7 Energy. This is another “secret menu” item but it is very popular so they should know which drink you are wanting based on the name!

Cinnamon Roll

I personally love the iced Cinnamon Roll drink! This is another coffee based drink, so be mindful of that. I like to add toasted marshmallow and caramel drizzle to mine, to add the perfect amount of sweetness. The cinnamon taste isn’t too powerful and tastes more like a vanilla latte than anything. The iced Cinnamon Roll is definitely a 10/10 must try drink item.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read my 7Brew drink recommendations! I hope you were able to get some new ideas on flavors you might want to try. Stay tuned for more reviews on other popular items and drinks!