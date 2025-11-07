My Favorite Thanksgiving Activities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking for something fun to do with your friends or family members? Then, this article is for you! In this article, I will be discussing a few Thanksgiving activities that I like to do with my friends and family members.

1. Make Thankful Turkeys

The first activity that I will be discussing is thankful turkeys. By making thankful turkeys either with your friends and family, it could be a good moment to be creative and have fun. For this craft, all you will need is craft paper, markers, and some scissors. To do this craft, you trace your hand onto construction paper and then write what you are thankful for on the feathers of the turkey. The feathers represent your fingers. I love doing this craft with a few of my family members or friends because it is fun to create new memories and think about what you are thankful for in life.

2. Host a Friendsgiving

This 2nd activity can be for friends or sometimes family members as well. A Friendsgiving is where you have a little Friendsgiving party with your friends or family members. For a Friendsgiving, you could have dinner, hang out with friends, and watch a thanksgiving movie. I love having Friendsgiving with a few of my family members and friends because it is a great way to bond more and have a fun time.

3. Watch the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade

The last activity that I have is to watch the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Day Parade. You won’t be able to do this activity until Thanksgiving Day. The Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade is a huge parade that is a lot of fun to watch with friends or family members. This year marks the 99th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that you will not want to miss. The parade starts at 8:30am in the morning and is on NBC and streaming on Peacock. This parade is known for the floats, balloons, and performances. So, if you love parades and seeing a few incredible performances then this thanksgiving activity is for you.

I hope a few of these activities helped you to be able to decide what to do for Thanksgiving with your friends or family members. Even though Thanksgiving is a few weeks away, it will come up fast so have fun with these activities and create more memories doing so. Have a great Thanksgiving and have fun!