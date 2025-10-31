My Favorite Study Spots at YSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hello, HC at Youngstown readers! I’ve been delving into deep thought recently, and wanted to share some of my favorite study spots at Youngstown State University’s campus! I truly do love our campus, and there are many areas that students can find comfort in and be productive within their coursework. Anyway, here are some of my favorite study spots currently on campus!

Number 5: Beeghly Hall

This is one of my favorite spots on campus as it is where most of my classes are held. There are a few spots around the lobby and the private study lounge that I find comfort in. The convenience and the familiarity that I have with this building makes it a great spot to complete homework and study!

Number 4: Cushwa Hall-Moser Hall Bridge

This spot can have quite a bit of traffic sometimes, which makes it a great spot if you aren’t able to study in complete silence. Outside the windows, you can often see the leaves falling during the fall season. This spot can be a bit cold, which doesn’t make it my first choice. It is still convenient to access various parts of campus though.

Number 3: DeBartolo Hall Study Lounges

Although, I have no classes in this building, I love the view from these study lounges. They have about 10-15 chairs in each study lounge and are often cozy. Some students don’t know about these lounges, which allows them to be a quieter space to study.

Number 2: StoneFruit Coffee

Who doesn’t love to get a little sweet treat or drink while they study? This location allows for you to get a treat and study all at once. The vibe within this coffee shop is very aesthetic as well. I wouldn’t ever pass up an opportunity to go to this coffee shop. I also seem to be very productive in this location.

Number 1: Maag Library

This seems to be the “go-to” spot on campus to be productive. Due to the resources that the library offers, there are whiteboards, textbooks, private study rooms, and more that students can use. This is a great spot if you are studying with friends or a study group. I really love the Maag Library as a studying and homework spot!

