My Favorite StoneFruit Treats

StoneFruit Coffee is a local coffee shop on Youngstown State University’s campus. It is our campus’ hotspot location to meet up with friends or study for their next exam! StoneFruit offers a variety of coffee, sandwiches, and sweet treats! A fan favorite item from this coffee shop is their large selection of latte flavors! These flavors include seasonal picks, everyday specialties, and barista favorites. In this article, I will share my favorite treats to get from this location!

Pumpkin Marshmallow Latte:

This is my favorite drink to grab on a cool fall morning! The flavor of this coffee matches the title, in every way! Pumpkin marshmallow has the perfect amount of sweet and spice, which pairs great for a crisp morning. So, if you’re looking for different pumpkin flavored drink, I would give this one a try!

Sugar Cookie Latte:

StoneFruit’s sugar cookie latte is a must try, during the winter season! I think this is a great drink for the period between fall and winter. The title of this latte is exactly what it tastes like! If you want to bump up the taste more, I recommend adding toppings! Their toppings include whipped cream with sprinkles or a powder!

French Toast Latte:

An everyday flavor that pairs well with any feeling or season, is the french toast latte. If you have an afternoon class, or just an afternoon out and about, I recommend picking up a French toast latte.

The Youngstown Knockout Sandwich:

If you’re looking for an addition to your coffee, or you’re super hungry, I recommend grabbing the Youngstown Knockout! This sandwich Is a combination of your choice of bread, bacon or sausage, cheese, cream cheese, and Mike’s hot honey! This is a treat to pick up if you are running late or extra hungry!

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich:

In my opinion, this is my go-to sandwich to grab on the way to class. I think the best way to enjoy this sandwich is to pair it on an asiago bagel! It isn’t as large of a meal, compared to the knockout, but it truly hits the spot when you’re low on fuel!